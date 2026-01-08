Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh buys luxurious apartment in Mumbai worth Rs...; here’s all you need to know about her new flat

The apartment, located in Ahuja Towers, boasts a carpet area of 2,760.40 sq. ft. (256.45 sq. m.) and comes with three car parking spaces, offering ample space for the family.

Star India cricketer Rohit Sharma’s wife, Ritika Sajdeh has made a significant investment in Mumbai's real estate market, purchasing an apartment in Prabhadevi for Rs 26.30 crore. The transaction, registered in December 2025, is a testament to the growing appeal of luxury living in this upscale neighborhood.

Location and amenities

The apartment, located in Ahuja Towers, boasts a carpet area of 2,760.40 sq. ft. (256.45 sq. m.) and comes with three car parking spaces, offering ample space for the family. The property's prime location provides seamless connectivity to major business districts and lifestyle hubs, including the Western Express Highway, Senapati Bapat Marg, and Dr. Annie Besant Road.

The nearby Prabhadevi Railway Station and Bandra-Worli Sea Link ensure smooth north-south connectivity, making it an ideal choice for corporate leaders and professionals.

All about Prabhadevi real estate market

Prabhadevi has evolved into a prestigious residential and commercial destination, characterized by luxury high-rise developments, premium office spaces, and a refined urban lifestyle. The locality's proximity to key business districts such as Lower Parel, Worli, and BKC, along with prominent landmarks, retail destinations, healthcare facilities, and reputed educational institutions, makes it a sought-after address for high-net-worth individuals.

Meanwhile, in January 2025, Rohit Sharma had rented out his property in Lower Parel, Mumbai, for ₹2.6 lakh per month, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards. The apartment, located in Lodha Marquise, The Park, a development by Lodha Group, is part of a ready-to-move residential project spanning 7 acres.

As per IGR property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards, the apartment has a carpet area of 1,298 sq ft and includes two car parking spaces.

The apartment's purchase price includes a stamp duty payment of Rs 1.31 crore and registration charges of Rs 30,000, highlighting the significant investment made by Ritika Sajdeh in this luxury property