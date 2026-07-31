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Rohit Sharma's stylish beard transformation goes viral with Ravi Shastri, fans say 'He is ageing backwards'

Rohit Sharma’s viral photo with Ravi Shastri shows his trimmed beard and fitter look. Fans say the 39-year-old looks younger.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jul 31, 2026, 05:25 PM IST

Rohit Sharma's stylish beard transformation goes viral with Ravi Shastri, fans say 'He is ageing backwards'
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Former India captain Rohit Sharma is trending for his new look. A photo with ex-coach Ravi Shastri went viral as fans noticed the 39-year-old’s trimmed beard and leaner appearance on X and Instagram.

What fans said

Social media users praised Rohit's transformation, commenting that he appears younger and fitter than before. One popular comment was, 'He is ageing backwards.' Another fan wrote, 'Bro looks fitter and younger than ever.' 

Many users likened Rohit's present appearance to that of his early international cricket career. There were even jokes that he might have experienced a 'reverse ageing' effect as a result of giving up T20 internationals and improving his exercise regimen. Ravi Shastri initially shared the image on X. It featured Rohit and Shastri together. Even though both players are well-known in Indian cricket, Rohit's updated look attracted the most attention.

Fitness focus over the last year

For the past year, fans have been discussing Rohit's level of fitness. Many people noticed that he appeared thinner during training sessions and public occasions. Following the 2024 T20 World Cup, Rohit announced his retirement from T20 Internationals. He has now been observed improving his fitness in preparation for tests and ODIs.

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More discussion about his improved body was sparked by his most recent appearance with Shastri. At the age of 39, Rohit Sharma continues to be an important member of India's ODI and Test teams. He is still one of the most popular cricket players in the nation and most recently led India in important ICC competitions. The widely shared image demonstrates that in addition to his batting prowess, Rohit's off-field persona also sparks conversation among fans whenever he appears in public.

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