Rohit Sharma’s stunning transformation goes viral: Cricketer drops 20 kg, turns heads with his fit new look at this event, see pics

Rohit Sharma drops 20 kg and stuns fans with his new fit look at CEAT Awards 2025, showcasing dedication, discipline, and a sharp, stylish avatar.

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Oct 08, 2025, 02:47 PM IST

Rohit Sharma’s stunning transformation goes viral: Cricketer drops 20 kg, turns heads with his fit new look at this event, see pics
    Rohit Sharma, a Hitman of Indian cricket, has left fans stunned with his dramatic transformation, shedding nearly 20 kgs. The 38-year-old's recent public appearance at the CEAT Cricket Rating Awards 2025 in Mumbai marked a striking comeback in terms of fitness and style, earning widespread praise on social media.

    Rohit Sharma's fitness journey

    Over the past few years, Rohit's fitness has been questioned, especially after his age reflected in his physique. With his retirement from T20I cricket, stepping down as Test captain, and being relieved from ODI captaincy, many cricket enthusiasts were eager to see how he would handle his remaining role in the Indian team, primarily in ODIs and the IPL.

    Rohit recent appereance

    At the CEAT Awards, Rohit appeared in a maroon suit, exuding confidence and poise. He was felicitated for leading India to the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, but all eyes were on his new look. Fans and cricket experts alike were impressed with how he has focused on fitness, turning the spotlight from past criticisms to a remarkable personal achievement.

    ALSO READ: Rohit Sharma's superfood-rich diet for weight loss

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Transformation

    Untitled-design-9The teammates Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson were also present, but Rohit's transformation stole the show. Fans took to social media to share reactions, praising not only his physical transformation but also his sense of style and charismatic presence.

    Some observers also interpret Rohit’s fitness as a signal to selectors. After stepping down from leadership roles, Rohit continued work on his fitness and remains a top performer by merit. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar recently clarified that team positions would be based on performance, and Rohit’s renewed fitness ensures he remains an asset at the top of the order and in the field.

    ALSO READ: India’s ODI captain Rohit Sharma’s 10kg weight loss transformation creates buzz ahead of Australia tour

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
