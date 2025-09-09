Rohit Sharma's late night visit to Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital leaves fans worried, watch viral video

India ODI captain Rohit Sharma is preparing to return to cricket in the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia, which begins on October 19. However, ahead of his comeback, the star India legend was spotted visiting Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai.

India ODI captain Rohit Sharma was spotted visiting at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital on Monday. A video captured him entering the hospital, but he did not comment to the media. The reason for his visit remains unclear, causing worry among fans, particularly with his expected return in the upcoming ODI series against Australia. Rohit's last match for India was in the Champions Trophy, and his most recent cricket appearance was with the Mumbai Indians during the IPL 2025.

Earlier, discussing his Test career, which he concluded earlier this year, former India captain Rohit Sharma noted that the format is both demanding and exhausting. He explained that he adapted to its challenges by focusing on thorough preparation.

However, Rohit Sharma is preparing to return to cricket in the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia, which begins on October 19.

He has started training for the tour and passed his mandatory fitness test at the Center of Excellence in Bengaluru. Rohit's last appearance for India was in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, where he captained the team to victory. Before the England tour, he retired from Test cricket but expressed his desire to play in the 2027 World Cup for India.

The upcoming tour of Australia is crucial for both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Both Indian cricket legends are aiming for a spot in the 2027 World Cup squad, but their selection is not guaranteed. They will need to demonstrate their form and fitness in the upcoming series to secure their places.

Meanwhile, there is speculation that Shubman Gill, rather than Rohit Sharma, might lead the Indian cricket team in Australia. With Rohit's future uncertain, rumors suggest that the BCCI sees Shubman Gill as a potential replacement for Rohit as ODI captain. Gill has already replaced Rohit as Test captain and made an immediate impact, scoring over 700 runs on the England tour, where India drew the series 2-2.