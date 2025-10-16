Rohit Sharma's heartfelt greeting to Shubman Gill wins hearts ahead of India's Australia tour: 'Aare Gill...'

This was the first public meeting between the former Indian captain and his successor in the ODI format since the captaincy change. The BCCI shared a clip of the exchange on social media, and fans were quick to celebrate the genuine camaraderie between the two.

A beautiful moment of warmth and respect between two generations of Indian cricket stars went viral after Rohit Sharma greeted Shubman Gill with a friendly, “Aare Gill, kya haal hai bhai?” during India’s preparation for the upcoming Australia series. This was the first public meeting between the former Indian captain and his successor in the ODI format since the captaincy change. The BCCI shared a clip of the exchange on social media, and fans were quick to celebrate the genuine camaraderie between the two.

Rohit Sharma hugs Shubman Gill

As Gill approached Rohit with a smile, the senior batter immediately beamed and reached out for a hug, saying those now-iconic words, “Aare Gill, kya haal hai bhai?” The casual tone, filled with affection and respect, perfectly captured the brotherhood within the Indian dressing room.

With Rohit and Kohli stepping away from Tests and T20Is, and Gill leading India’s next generation, the interaction symbolized a graceful passing of the torch.

New era for Indian cricket

India’s upcoming tour of Australia, featuring three ODIs and five T20Is, promises to be the first major assignment under Gill’s captaincy. But even before the first ball is bowled, Rohit’s heartfelt “Aare Gill, kya haal hai bhai?” has already become one of the most loved moments in recent Indian cricket, reflecting friendship, respect, and continuity in the team’s journey.

Gautam Gambhir's inspiring speech

In a heartwarming gesture that showcased true sportsmanship, India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir was invited into the West Indies dressing room after India’s 2–0 Test series victory, where he delivered an inspiring speech to the Caribbean players. The invitation, extended by West Indies head coach Darren Sammy, came as a mark of respect following a hard-fought series that saw moments of resilience from both sides.

Addressing the West Indies team, Gambhir began by appreciating their effort and passion for the game. He said that the West Indies have always represented a sense of purpose in world cricket, one that goes beyond results or rankings. “When I talk about international cricket, many teams play because they love the game, and there are very few teams, like West Indies, who has a purpose to play this game. And purpose is always more important than love. I feel you guys can inspire the next generation of West Indies cricket,” Gambhir told the players, earning a round of applause from the dressing room.

The former India opener also lauded the West Indies for their spirited fightback in the second innings of the final Test, where they showed great character despite being under pressure. “The way you played in the second innings is probably the template which can take West Indies cricket forward.

When you wear that jersey, remember, you have the opportunity to do something special,” Gambhir added passionately. The moment captured the very essence of cricket: fierce on the field, but respectful beyond it. Gautam Gambhir’s message to the West Indies was not just a congratulatory note, it was a call to rediscover the fire that once made the Caribbean team the pride of world cricket.