Rohit Sharma's century celebration gets special mention from wife Ritika Sajdeh on social media, see post here

Ritika Sajdeh, Rohit Sharma's wife, took to social media to celebrate her husband's incredible performance.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 26, 2025, 12:10 PM IST

The Sydney Cricket Ground played host to a thrilling encounter between India and Australia in the third and final ODI of the series. Rohit Sharma, the former Indian captain, was at the forefront of India's charge, producing a masterful 121 that marked his 33rd ODI century. This impressive performance was complemented by Virat Kohli's steady 74 not out, as the duo secured a stunning nine-wicket victory over Australia.

Ritika Sajdeh's special post for husband Rohit Sharma

Ritika Sajdeh, Rohit Sharma's wife, took to social media to celebrate her husband's incredible performance. She used three emoticons that perfectly summed up her emotions, showcasing her pride and love for her husband.

This moment was a special one for the Sharma family, and Ritika's post captured the essence of their feelings.

Virat Kohli's masterclass

Kohli's entrance to the crease was met with a standing ovation, likely his final appearance at the venue. Starting with a boundary, Kohli acknowledged the moment with a smile and fist pump, delighting the crowd. He then went on to play some exquisite shots, cutting Adam Zampa for four, pulling Hazlewood, and straight driving Starc for more boundaries.

Rohit lofted Zampa over long-off for six and reached his 60th ODI fifty off 63 balls. He then swept Zampa for four, slog-swept him for six, and heaved Nathan Ellis for another boundary.

Meanwhile, India's victory in the third ODI was a statement win, showcasing the team's ability to bounce back from setbacks. The win also avoided a series whitewash, providing a much-needed boost to the Indian team. The Indian team will now look to carry this momentum into their upcoming matches, with the 2027 World Cup looming on the horizon.

The Indian bowlers set the tone for the match, restricting Australia to 236 runs despite some promising starts from the Australian batsmen. Harshit Rana's impactful spell of 4-39 was instrumental in keeping the hosts in check, while Washington Sundar and Axar Patel chipped in with crucial wickets. Rana's pace and seam movement produced top-order wickets that kept Australia under 250.

In response, India got off to a confident start, with Rohit and Shubman Gill adding 68 runs for the first wicket. Rohit's innings was a testament to his experience and skill, marked by 13 fours and three sixes, ending not out on 121 off 125 balls. Gill, on the other hand, showed his aggressive side, hitting Nathan Ellis for four and lofting and pulling Josh Hazlewood for further boundaries. Gill eventually fell to a Hazlewood delivery, caught behind by Alex Carey.

