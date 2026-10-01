Rohit Sharma's big remark on ODI captaincy successor Shubman Gill

Rohit Sharma backs new ODI captain Shubman Gill after their 255-run stand vs WI, says he will fully support him, and targets 2027 ODI World Cup win.

Rohit Sharma backed captain Shubman Gill in their quest for the 2027 World Cup after their 255-run opening partnership during the second ODI against West Indies in Guwahati. This partnership is India's second-highest in ODIs, with Rohit scoring 101 runs off 75 balls, including 10 fours and 6 sixes.

Rohit on Shubman Gill's captaincy

Speaking to JioStar ahead of the third ODI on October 3, Rohit said Gill has a terrific cricketing intellect and has been excellent as captain. "Shubman Gill has a great cricketing brain, no doubt about that. He has been captaining for about a year now, so it is unfair to judge him as a captain so early. But from what I have seen, he has been impressive," Rohit said. He said clarity is the most important quality for a captain.

"He is very clear about what he wants. That is the most important thing a captain should have. If the captain is clear, the players around him will also be clear. That is what I see with Shubman. He knows what he wants and is moving in the right direction," he added.

"Shubman is the captain, but that does not mean I stay away from him or talk less with him. Ever since he made his debut, we have been moving in the same direction. That is how it should be, and it should not change for any reason," Rohit said. "Our job is to support him and take the team forward. Any captain needs the support of the players and the staff around him. I am sure that in whatever way I can help him, I will do that," he said.

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Rohit's focus on the 2027 World Cup

Rohit emphasised that his primary goal is to win the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027, a feeling he describes as indescribable. He reminisced about his early victories: the T20 World Cup in 2007 at the age of 20 and the Champions Trophy in 2013, noting that India had an 11-year drought before triumphing again with the T20 World Cup in 2024. "I want that feeling back. The fun we had, you can't describe it because nothing can match it. That's why winning that World Cup is very important to me," Rohit said.