ICC releases venues for women's T20 world cup, check list here

J-K Assembly Election 2024: 'Abdullahs, Muftis, Gandhis have given...,' says PM Modi in Srinagar

Meet woman who left medical career for UPSC exam , became IPS with AIR 165 then left job due to...

Meet Indian billionaire with Rs 32615 crore net worth who wants you to save Rs 600 daily because...

'Shall we send Lawrence Bishnoi': Salman Khan's father Salim Khan gets new chilling death threat, two arrested

Sports

Watch video: Rohit Sharma's reaction after Virat Kohli's dismissal in Ind vs Ban test match

Kohli’s dismissal was a big blow for India, as they lost early wickets of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, both of whom got out at low score

Latest News

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Sep 19, 2024, 01:40 PM IST

Watch video: Rohit Sharma's reaction after Virat Kohli's dismissal in Ind vs Ban test match
It was a rather premature end to Virat Kohli’s homecoming into Test cricket, as he was clean bowled for 6 during the first Test between India and Bangladesh at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Thursday. This match was Kohli’s first Test at home ground after March 2024 when he took a break after the birth of his son, Akaay.

Kohli’s dismissal was a big blow for India, as they lost early wickets of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, both of whom got out at low score. Trying to drive Hasan Mahmud, Kohli got a leading edge to the wicketkeeper Litton Das, and India was reduced to 34 for 3 in 9.2 overs.

His dismissal has once again sparked debate on his form in the last few games, considering he is one of the most important players in the Indian team. Mahmud had been outstanding with the ball, and he had taken all the three Indian wickets available till then.

Captain Rohit Sharma did not look happy seeing Kohli’s back to the pavilion early in the match. He had also been dismissed by Mahmud in the earlier part of the innings and could manage only 6 runs.

Watch Rohit Sharma's reaction to Virat Kohli's wicket:

The conditions at Chennai suited seam bowling because there was moisture in the pitch, and this helped Mahmud and Taskin Ahmed. Rohit said that had he been given the chance to make the decision, he would have chosen to bat second since the wicket was difficult.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
