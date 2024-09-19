Watch video: Rohit Sharma's reaction after Virat Kohli's dismissal in Ind vs Ban test match

It was a rather premature end to Virat Kohli’s homecoming into Test cricket, as he was clean bowled for 6 during the first Test between India and Bangladesh at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Thursday. This match was Kohli’s first Test at home ground after March 2024 when he took a break after the birth of his son, Akaay.

Kohli’s dismissal was a big blow for India, as they lost early wickets of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, both of whom got out at low score. Trying to drive Hasan Mahmud, Kohli got a leading edge to the wicketkeeper Litton Das, and India was reduced to 34 for 3 in 9.2 overs.

His dismissal has once again sparked debate on his form in the last few games, considering he is one of the most important players in the Indian team. Mahmud had been outstanding with the ball, and he had taken all the three Indian wickets available till then.

Captain Rohit Sharma did not look happy seeing Kohli’s back to the pavilion early in the match. He had also been dismissed by Mahmud in the earlier part of the innings and could manage only 6 runs.



Watch Rohit Sharma's reaction to Virat Kohli's wicket:

The conditions at Chennai suited seam bowling because there was moisture in the pitch, and this helped Mahmud and Taskin Ahmed. Rohit said that had he been given the chance to make the decision, he would have chosen to bat second since the wicket was difficult.