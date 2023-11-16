Rohit Sharma presents Team India jersey to David Beckham, receives Real Madrid shirt from football legend

Beckham is currently in India on a four-day trip as a Goodwill Ambassador for UNICEF.

Football icon David Beckham made a grand appearance at the ICC World Cup 2023 on Wednesday, adding a touch of stardom to the semi-final clash between India and New Zealand at Mumbai's illustrious Wankhede Stadium.

Beckham, renowned for his remarkable career in football, graced the event by engaging with players from both teams. He effortlessly mingled with cricket legends such as Sachin Tendulkar, Hardik Pandya, and a host of Bollywood actors who were present at the stadium, creating an electric atmosphere.

Prior to the match, the former captain of the English football team had the opportunity to interact with Virat Kohli, exchanging words of admiration and respect. As the anticipation reached its peak, Beckham, alongside Tendulkar, proudly presented the coveted World Cup trophy to the exhilarated crowd, leaving an indelible mark on the event.

Beckham is currently in India on a four-day trip as a Goodwill Ambassador for UNICEF. This visit provides him with a unique opportunity to connect with cricket stars and raise awareness about the importance of educating girls and empowering women.

During his time in India, Beckham had the privilege of witnessing a historic moment. Team India triumphed over New Zealand by a remarkable 70 runs, securing their 10th consecutive victory and securing a spot in the World Cup final.

In addition to this thrilling victory, Beckham also had the honor of witnessing Virat Kohli's incredible achievement of scoring his 50th ODI hundred, setting a new world record. Furthermore, he was amazed by Mohammed Shami's outstanding performance, taking an impressive seven-wicket haul.

He later attended a party hosted in his honor by Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja in Mumbai. The following morning, Beckham had a meeting with Rohit Sharma, who presented him with his Team India jersey.

In return, Beckham graciously gifted Rohit his autographed Real Madrid shirt, accompanied by a heartfelt message. The two sports icons exchanged jerseys and captured memorable photographs while proudly donning their new attire.