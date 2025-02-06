Ahead of IND vs ENG ODI, a video has gone viral on social media showing Rohit Sharma and coach Gautam Gambhir appearing to have resolved their differences.

Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Gautam Gambhir faced challenges in their relationship during last month's tour of Australia. Rohit's struggles with batting form led to his omission from the fifth and final Test in Sydney. However, the match was overshadowed by reports of significant drama in the dressing room, indicating that tensions exist between the captain and the coach.

India suffered a 3-1 loss in the five-Test series, prompting many international stars, including Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, to participate in the Ranji Trophy, India's top red-ball tournament. Rohit is set to make his return to the Indian team later on Thursday, as they prepare to face England in the first ODI of the series in Nagpur. S

A video circulating on social media shows Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir entering the team hotel while laughing and joking together. Fans have widely shared the clip, suggesting that the two are back on friendly terms.

As India approaches the final phase of their Champions Trophy preparations with a three-match ODI series against England, attention will be focused on the form and fitness of their experienced players. With only weeks remaining until the ICC event, it is essential for the team to find the right balance in the squad, especially in key positions.

Skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, two of India's most renowned white-ball batsmen, have faced criticism after a challenging red-ball season. Their highly anticipated performances in the Ranji Trophy last month raised further concerns, as both failed to make a notable impact.

However, the ODI format offers a familiar and comfortable environment for them, where they have historically excelled.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were instrumental in India's batting during the 2023 World Cup, finishing as the tournament's top two run-scorers, with 765 and 597 runs, respectively. Despite their impressive performances, India fell short in the final, allowing a flawless campaign to slip away at the final hurdle.

Since then, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have had limited exposure to the format, participating only in a three-match series against Sri Lanka. In that series, Rohit managed to score two half-centuries, while Kohli struggled to find his consistency. With the Champions Trophy approaching, the upcoming series against England is crucial not just for refining strategies but also for helping India's key match-winners regain their rhythm ahead of the high-stakes tournament.