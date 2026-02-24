FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Rohit Sharma begins intense training for Mumbai Indian ahead of IPL 2026, video of practice session surfaces, watch

Videos of Rohit Sharma running at the MCA Ground in BKC, Mumbai, have gone viral on social media, showcasing his intense preparation for the season ahead.

DNA Web Team

Updated : Feb 24, 2026, 12:47 PM IST

Rohit Sharma begins intense training for Mumbai Indian ahead of IPL 2026, video of practice session surfaces, watch
Rohit Sharma, the former India captain and Mumbai Indians stalwart, is gearing up for a big comeback in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. The 38-year-old, who last played competitively in the IND vs NZ ODI series in January, has cut short his break and begun training in Mumbai.

Videos of Rohit Sharma running at the MCA Ground in BKC, Mumbai, have gone viral on social media, showcasing his intense preparation for the season ahead.

Fitness focus

Rohit Sharma has been working tirelessly on his fitness, shedding a significant amount of weight with the help of Abhishek Nayar. This focus on fitness comes after his retirement from Test cricket, and he aims to prolong his career with his improved physique. His dedication is evident in his training sessions, accompanied by Mumbai Indians support staff, as he strives to make a strong return to the game.

According to reports, Rohit Sharma has made it clear that he wants to play full matches in IPL 2026, rather than being used as an impact player. This decision marks a significant shift in his approach, as he looks to contribute to his team in a more substantial way. With the 2027 World Cup in South Africa looming, Rohit is determined to make the most of his remaining time in international cricket, currently focusing on ODIs.

Final IPL season?

The IPL 2026 season is expected to be Rohit Sharma's final appearance in the tournament before he bids adieu to the league. Having played for Mumbai Indians since 2011, Rohit has been an integral part of the team, leading them to multiple titles. His experience and leadership skills will undoubtedly be invaluable to the team, and fans are eager to see him in action once again

