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Rohit, Kohli, Shreyas Iyer fall for ducks! India suffer humiliating 89 all-out collapse

New Zealand stunned India in the 4th ODI at Bay Oval. India collapsed to 89 chasing 334, with Matt Henry taking 6 wickets and Rohit, Kohli, Iyer all out for ducks.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Nov 13, 2026, 04:25 PM IST

Rohit, Kohli, Shreyas Iyer fall for ducks! India suffer humiliating 89 all-out collapse
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A day India would want to forget. India were bowled out for just 89 in the 4th ODI at Bay Oval. Chasing 334, India lost Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and stand-in captain Shreyas Iyer for ducks in the very first over. New Zealand won stunningly and pulled the series back to 2-1, with one game to go.

Matt Henry destroys India in the first over

Matt Henry, a pacer, was New Zealand's hero. He removed Rohit, Kohli and Iyer for 0 while bowling the opening over, taking three wickets. Henry finished with an incredible six wickets. The whole Indian squad crumbled for 89, with only three batters reaching double figures. In ODI cricket, it was India's worst loss in 26 years. The match was all but gone for India from the very first over.

Will Young’s century sets up big total

India decided to bowl first after winning the toss earlier. New Zealand scored 333 in 50 overs by taking full advantage of the opportunity. Will Young, the opener, had the time of his life. He achieved a career-high score of 125. Early on, Young was fortunate.

Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan dropped him twice in two balls during the second over. He made India pay for those lost opportunities. With 58 off 48 balls, Tim Seifert gave New Zealand a fantastic start. Ishan Kishan finally got rid of him with a fantastic diving catch. Another fast knock of 41 off 30 balls was played by Finn Allen. After a stunning catch by Rohit Sharma, he just missed a fifty.

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Indian bowlers tried, but batting failed

Gurnoor Brar, Auqib Nabi, and Axar Patel each claimed two wickets for India. Naman Dhir and Arshdeep Singh both took one wicket. However, the batting fell horribly, so the bowlers' efforts were in vain. New Zealand will now be confident going into the last ODI, while India will need to move past this setback and recover swiftly.

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