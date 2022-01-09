Rohan Bopanna, Ramkumar Ramanathan register BIG upset to win Adelaide International Tournament

India's men's pair of Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan have registered a massive upset as they defeated top-seeded Ivan Dodig and Marcelo Melo in the doubles final of the Adelaide International tournament on Sunday.

Bopanna and Ramanathan defeated Dodig and Melo in straight sets to take home the win. The Indian doubles pair beat their opponents by a score of 7-6, 6-1, at the centre court in Adelaide.

The final was a hard-fought contest, and Indian pair of Bopanna and Ramanathan had to dig deep against the top seeds. In the end, they were able to edge out the first set by a thrilling 7-6 margin. After winning the first set though, with momentum on their side, Bopanna and Ramanathan breezed past their opponents in the second set.

Champions!



@rohanbopanna / @ramkumar1994 take out the title of 2022 Adelaide International Men's Doubles Champions after defeating Dogid / Melo



Final score: 7-6[6] 6-1 pic.twitter.com/k7uHUMXXij — Adelaide International (@AdelaideTennis) January 9, 2022

For the unversed, Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan have paired up for the first time in the doubles category.

The win in Adelaide is Bopanna's 20th ATP doubles title, and first for Ramkumar, who was playing in only his second final at this level, having finished as runners-up at the Hall of Fame Tennis Championship in 2018.

The unseeded Indian duo had earlier defeated fourth seeds Bosnian-Mexican duo of Tomislav Brkic and Santiago Gonzalez, 6-2 6-4 in the semifinals.