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Roger Federer to return to professional tennis? Here’s what the Swiss legend said

Roger Federer’s return to New York has sparked fresh excitement among tennis fans. Is he finally returning to professional tennis after four years? Let's find out.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Aug 25, 2026, 07:12 PM IST

Roger Federer to return to professional tennis? Here’s what the Swiss legend said
Roger Federer is set to return for an exhibition match in New York on Sunday. (Pic Credits: Instagram/rogerfederer)
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Roger Federer, former World No 1 and five-time US Open champion, has finally broken his silence over his possible return to professional tennis. The Swiss legend has ruled out a return to the sport, saying he is too busy to commit to the demands of the tour and that his body is no longer up to it. Notably, Federer is set to return to New York for an exhibition match at the US Open on Sunday. However, he made it clear that this is not his professional comeback to the sport.

 

During a press conference, Federer was asked about returning to professional tennis, to which he replied, ''No, not at all. Thanks for asking. I wasn't sure if the question was going to get asked, but I'm happy you did, so I can clarify in case anybody tonight. Anyway, you have to enter the doping pool. There are way too many obstacles. I'm too busy. I'm barely finding time to play any exhos, so imagine a tour, and the body is done.''

 

''But I'm very happy with how I'm feeling. I'm just a fan now, enjoying watching,'' he added.

 

Roger Federer's career at a glance

 

Roger Federer is, without a shadow of a doubt, one of the greatest tennis players of all time. The Swiss legend has won 20 Grand Slam singles titles, which includes a record eight Wimbledon titles, six Australian Open titles, five US Open titles and one French Open.

 

Federer spent 310 weeks as World No 1, including a record 237 consecutive weeks. He also has 103 ATP singles titles to his name, along with an Olympic doubles gold medal, which he won with Stan Wawrinka at the 2008 Beijing Games.

 

Roger Federer announced his retirement from the sport in 2022.

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