Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports

Roger Federer replies to Virat Kohli's heartwarming message, hints he will visit India soon

Virat Kohli has earlier shared a heartwarming message for Roger Federer upon the latter's retirement, and he has responded to Kohli's message.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 29, 2022, 03:35 PM IST

Roger Federer replies to Virat Kohli's heartwarming message, hints he will visit India soon
Roger Federer replies to Virat Kohli's heartwarming message

Virat Kohli on Wednesday posted a heartfelt message for Roger Federer after the latter's retirement from tennis. In a minute-long video, Kohli hailed the Swiss icon as one of the 'Greatest of all time' while hailing his contribution to the sport. Hours later, Federer has reshared Kohli's heartfelt message on his Instagram stories. 

Federer thanked the former Indian skipper for his kind words and also hinted that he might visit India very soon. This comes as good news for many of the die-hard fans of Federer in the subcontinent. 

One of the greatest ever players to play the sport of tennis, Federer called time of his glorious career on September 15, with his final bow at the Laver Cup saw him team up with one of his greatest ever 'rival and friend' Rafael Nadal. 

READ| Breaking: Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of T20 World Cup 2022 through back injury

The pair of them represented team Europe, and they went against Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock of Team World. Even though the great Federer lost his final competitive match, he received a grand farewell in the presence of his fans, family and greats such as Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray all present in his company.

In fact, at the end of it all, not just Federer but even Nadal was moved to tears as he bid adieu to his adversary. 

Reacting to the message from Kohli, Federer shared the message on his Instagram handle and wrote, "Thanks @virat.kohli. I hope to make it to India soon."

Earlier, Virat paid tribute to the Swiss icon reliving the first time they met, and much more. 

READ| Did Virat Kohli give fans a glimpse of Anushka Sharma after IND vs SA 1st T20I? Watch viral video

"I personally had the chance to meet you in Australian Open in 2018, something that I'll never ever forget in my life. One thing that stood out for me even watching you play, was the fact that so many people around the world, not just in the world of tennis got behind you, supporting you and that kind of unity I've never seen for any other individual athlete ever. That is something that cannot be created, that cannot be generated in anyway," said Kohli in the video. 

He continued, "You had that special ability always. It was very evident when we watched you play and the aura you brought on court is unmatchable. And for me, you're always going to be the greatest of all time. I'm sure in the next phase of your life you're going to have as much fun and as much enjoyment as you did on the court. I wish you all the best and your family as well. Take care."

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Happy Birthday Sonu Sood: Lesser known facts about the Samrat Prithviraj actor
Viral Photos of the Day: Sussane Khan poses with rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni, Ibrahim Ali Khan looks dapper in red
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Meet Srushti Deshmukh and Nagarjun Gowda, the popular IAS couple that enjoys a massive fanbase
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 1 choice locking restarts today at 3 pm on mcc.nic.in
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.