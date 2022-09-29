Roger Federer replies to Virat Kohli's heartwarming message, hints he will visit India soon

Roger Federer replies to Virat Kohli's heartwarming message

Virat Kohli on Wednesday posted a heartfelt message for Roger Federer after the latter's retirement from tennis. In a minute-long video, Kohli hailed the Swiss icon as one of the 'Greatest of all time' while hailing his contribution to the sport. Hours later, Federer has reshared Kohli's heartfelt message on his Instagram stories.

Federer thanked the former Indian skipper for his kind words and also hinted that he might visit India very soon. This comes as good news for many of the die-hard fans of Federer in the subcontinent.

One of the greatest ever players to play the sport of tennis, Federer called time of his glorious career on September 15, with his final bow at the Laver Cup saw him team up with one of his greatest ever 'rival and friend' Rafael Nadal.

The pair of them represented team Europe, and they went against Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock of Team World. Even though the great Federer lost his final competitive match, he received a grand farewell in the presence of his fans, family and greats such as Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray all present in his company.

In fact, at the end of it all, not just Federer but even Nadal was moved to tears as he bid adieu to his adversary.

Reacting to the message from Kohli, Federer shared the message on his Instagram handle and wrote, "Thanks @virat.kohli. I hope to make it to India soon."

Roger Federer appreciates Virat Kohli's message. pic.twitter.com/0E3pBT7fLt — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 29, 2022

Earlier, Virat paid tribute to the Swiss icon reliving the first time they met, and much more.

"I personally had the chance to meet you in Australian Open in 2018, something that I'll never ever forget in my life. One thing that stood out for me even watching you play, was the fact that so many people around the world, not just in the world of tennis got behind you, supporting you and that kind of unity I've never seen for any other individual athlete ever. That is something that cannot be created, that cannot be generated in anyway," said Kohli in the video.

He continued, "You had that special ability always. It was very evident when we watched you play and the aura you brought on court is unmatchable. And for me, you're always going to be the greatest of all time. I'm sure in the next phase of your life you're going to have as much fun and as much enjoyment as you did on the court. I wish you all the best and your family as well. Take care."