Roger Federer pulls out of Tokyo Olympics after injury setback

Headlines

DNA TV Show: How VHP and others took out Shobha Yatra in Nuh despite no permission

Yash Raj Films announce launch of new 'singing superstar' Bhajan Kumar, leave fans curious

Delhi: CBI books ED assistant director in Rs 5 crore bribery case regarding excise policy scam

Uttar Pradesh: Class 12 student beaten to death by 5 men in gym

ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan unveil new jersey for the mega event ahead of Asia Cup

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Beyond Chandrayaan-3: A look at ISRO's upcoming grand space missions to Sun, Mars and beyond

DNA TV Show: How VHP and others took out Shobha Yatra in Nuh despite no permission

Yash Raj Films announce launch of new 'singing superstar' Bhajan Kumar, leave fans curious

8 Symptoms of vitamin B12 deficiency

8 highest-grossing adult-rated Bollywood movies, here’s where OMG 2 stands

AI imagines Harry Potter characters as Balenciaga models

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Janhvi Kapoor shares her ‘mood’ after Bawaal screenings, price of her outfit will leave you shocked

Popular Hollywood films inspired by Hinduism

In photos: Saiyami Kher rides bicycle for over 300 km to shoot documentary in Italy

Beyond Chandrayaan-3: A look at ISRO's upcoming grand space missions to Sun, Mars and beyond

G20 Summit: Schools, Malls, Banks Closed; Know Restrictions From Sep 8-10 In Delhi

Big Announcement! Shah Rukh Khan finally announces the release date of Jawan trailer, know here

Yash Raj Films announce launch of new 'singing superstar' Bhajan Kumar, leave fans curious

Yaariyan 2: SGPC accuses makers of hurting religious sentiments; directors Radhika Rao, Vinay Sapru issue clarification

Viral video of Vyjayanthimala performing Bharatanatyam on her 90th birthday stuns netizens: 'How elegant and graceful'

HomeSports

Sports

Roger Federer pulls out of Tokyo Olympics after injury setback

Roger Federer wished the entire Swiss team his best for the Tokyo Olympics in a statement informing of his withdrawal.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 13, 2021, 10:45 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Swiss tennis maestro Roger Federer on Tuesday withdrew himself from the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. In a statement released on Twitter, Federer wrote: "During the grass-court season, I, unfortunately, experienced a setback with my knee, and have accepted that I must withdraw from the Tokyo Olympic Games."

"I am greatly disappointed, as it has been an honour and highlight of my career each time I have represented Switzerland. I have already begun rehabilitation in the hopes of returning to the tour later this summer. I wish the entire Swiss team the best of luck and I will be rooting hard from afar," he added.

Earlier, after losing to Poland`s Hubert Hurkacz in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon 2021, the Swiss tennis maestro had said: "I really do not know if that was the last time I will play Wimbledon."

Hurkacz stunned 39-year-old Federer to storm into the semifinals of the tournament. Hurkacz defeated Federer 6-3, 7-6, 6-0 in straight sets in the quarterfinals of the Grand Slam here at the Centre Court.

"I really do not know if that was the last time I will play Wimbledon. I have to take a few days, then go from there. Hubert played great. It was tough, you know," Wimbledon`s official website quoted Federer as saying.

"The last few games obviously... you can feel that you are not coming back from it. I am not used to that kind of situation, especially not here," he added.

On Sunday, Novak Djokovic tied Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal`s record of 20 Grand Slam titles after the Serbian won his sixth Wimbledon title.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This popular actress from 2000s wanted to join Army, battled depression after death of parents, newborn baby

This Indian actor has worked in most remakes; it's not Salman, Shah Rukh, Amitabh, Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Akshay

Meet Shweta Sharda, winner of Miss Diva Universe 2023; TV choreographer turned model to represent India in...

IMD weather update: Heavy rainfall predicted in Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Assam; check forecast here

Can someone hack your bank account with just your Aadhaar number?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Janhvi Kapoor shares her ‘mood’ after Bawaal screenings, price of her outfit will leave you shocked

Popular Hollywood films inspired by Hinduism

In photos: Saiyami Kher rides bicycle for over 300 km to shoot documentary in Italy

5 healthier, natural alternatives of sugar for your coffee

Alia Bhatt drops photos with Ranveer Singh from Manish Malhotra's event, shares funny BTS story

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE