Roger Federer pulls out of Tokyo Olympics after injury setback

Roger Federer wished the entire Swiss team his best for the Tokyo Olympics in a statement informing of his withdrawal.

Swiss tennis maestro Roger Federer on Tuesday withdrew himself from the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. In a statement released on Twitter, Federer wrote: "During the grass-court season, I, unfortunately, experienced a setback with my knee, and have accepted that I must withdraw from the Tokyo Olympic Games."

"I am greatly disappointed, as it has been an honour and highlight of my career each time I have represented Switzerland. I have already begun rehabilitation in the hopes of returning to the tour later this summer. I wish the entire Swiss team the best of luck and I will be rooting hard from afar," he added.

Earlier, after losing to Poland`s Hubert Hurkacz in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon 2021, the Swiss tennis maestro had said: "I really do not know if that was the last time I will play Wimbledon."

Hurkacz stunned 39-year-old Federer to storm into the semifinals of the tournament. Hurkacz defeated Federer 6-3, 7-6, 6-0 in straight sets in the quarterfinals of the Grand Slam here at the Centre Court.

"I really do not know if that was the last time I will play Wimbledon. I have to take a few days, then go from there. Hubert played great. It was tough, you know," Wimbledon`s official website quoted Federer as saying.

"The last few games obviously... you can feel that you are not coming back from it. I am not used to that kind of situation, especially not here," he added.

On Sunday, Novak Djokovic tied Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal`s record of 20 Grand Slam titles after the Serbian won his sixth Wimbledon title.