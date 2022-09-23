Roger Federer's last tournament: When and where to watch Laver cup live?, know all the details

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 23, 2022, 09:57 AM IST

Roger Federer

Roger Federer will take to the court for one last time as a professional tennis player during the Laver Cup 2022, which starts at The O2 arena in London, the UK from Friday.

READ: Scotland announce squad for the upcoming ICC T20I CWC, Richard Berrington to lead the side

It will Federer's farewell event and he will team up with Nadal against the duo of U.S. Open semifinalist Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock.

After he made the announcement to retire from the professional circuit, fans and players alike eagerly waiting for his final appearance on the tennis court during the Laver Cup.

The tennis great, who made his professional debut aged 16 in 1998, has struggled with a knee problem for the past three years that have restricted him to only three of the 11 Grand Slams staged since the start of 2020. He has not played a competitive match since losing to Hubert Hurkacz in the quarter-finals at Wimbledon last summer.

When will the Laver Cup start?

The Laver Cup will start on September 23, Friday and will go on till September 25, Sunday.

Where will the Laver Cup be held?

The Laver Cup will be played at the O2 Arena, London.

What time will the Laver Cup begin?

The Laver Cup will begin at 5:00 pm IST, on September 23.

READ: Fans want Sachin Tendulkar as 'back-up opener' for T20I CWC as he scores 40 in 20 deliveries against England Legends

Which TV channels will broadcast the Laver Cup?

The Laver Cup will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Laver Cup?

The Laver Cup can be live streamed on the SonyLIV app.