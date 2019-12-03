Roger Federer honored with commemorative coin, 1st living person to feature on the franc
The Swiss government is all set to honor Roger Federer on a coin in the country. The tennis star will become the first living person from Switzerland to be celebrated on a coin.
Roger Federer , Twitter
With 20 Grand Slams and countless records, Federer is one of Switzerland’s greatest ambassadors. In honor of his achievements, Swissmint will release a 20 Swiss francs silver coin in January.
"Roger Federer's sporting achievements, his charitable commitments, his easy-going nature and his accessibility to his fans have prompted Swissmint to dedicate this 20-franc silver coin to him - the first time it has done so with a living person," a Swissmint spokesperson told Reuters.
55,000 coins - which will feature Federer - will be available for pre-order from December 3 until December 19.
In May, Swissmint will also issue a 50 franc gold coin featuring a different design to mark Federer’s career.
If the demand is to be high, Swissmint said another 40,000 coins could be issued in May.
The most recent sports-themed commemorative coin came in 2015. It celebrated Hornussen - a traditional Swiss sport played by farmers involving a puck and a stick.
Federer tweeted: “Thank you Switzerland and Swissmint for this incredible honor and privilege.”
Thank you Switzerland and Swissmint for this incredible honour and privilege. #DankeSchweiz#MerciLaSuisse#GrazieSvizzera#GraziaSvizra pic.twitter.com/gNs6qYjOh6— Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) December 2, 2019
Federer is currently on his off-season break after he won four titles but missed out on a record ninth Wimbledon crown.