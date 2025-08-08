Twitter
Roger Federer birthday: A look at global Tennis icon's Rs 130000000 net worth including lucrative contract worth Rs..., he is married to...

On the 44th birthday anniversary of global Tennis legend, Roger Federer, take a look at his vast net worth, which includes a lucrative contract worth millions.

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Aug 08, 2025, 01:58 PM IST

Roger Federer birthday: A look at global Tennis icon's Rs 130000000 net worth including lucrative contract worth Rs..., he is married to...
Roger Federer was born on August 8, 1981

Roger Federer is celebrating his 44th birthday today, August 8. One of the greatest Tennis icons, Federer has been a synonym of success, class, and a remarkable sportsman. On this special occasion, let us take a look at a vast fortune, which also includes a lucrative contract worth several million, and how he made a successful migration from Tennis star to a financial powerhouse.

Roger Federer's net worth

From his professional career, spanning nearly two and a half decades, Roger Federer has earned around $130 million (over Rs 1,000 crore). Interestingly, this is only around 10 per cent of his total wealth. A major portion of his fortune comes from his investments, brand endorsements, and other financial ventures.

Talking about his brand endorsements, Federer reportedly earns $8 million from Rolex and $5 million from Mercedes-Benz. He earned nearly $20 million from his partnership with Lindt. He also has a huge $300 million deal for over 10 years with Uniqlo, which he signed in 2018.

Personal life and marriage

Roger Federer is married to a former Swiss professional Tennis player of Slovak origin named Mirka. The two met each other at the 2000 Sydney Olympics when they were both competing for Switzerland. The two tied the knot on April 11, 2009, at a villa near Basel in the presence of a small group of friends and family. 

In the same year, Mirka and Roger were blessed with identical twin girls. Surprisingly, the celebrity couple had another set of twins in 2014; however, this time it was twin boys.

