'Roger and me used to....': Rohan Bopanna reflects on encounters with Swiss tennis legend in Wimbledon locker room

Twitter
Headlines

Apple iPhone 13 available at just Rs 7,599 in Flipkart sale after Rs 45,400 off, check details

Modi-Macron effect on India-France ties: The soft power dimension

Saindhav OTT release: Know when, where to watch Venkatesh's action thriller

Biswajit Jha’s story, ‘Modern Buddha’ wonders ‘Are we truly a puppet in the hands of destiny?’

Virat Kohli's brother Vikas rubbishes rumours surrounding their mother's health, says 'mom is....'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Apple iPhone 13 available at just Rs 7,599 in Flipkart sale after Rs 45,400 off, check details

Modi-Macron effect on India-France ties: The soft power dimension

Saindhav OTT release: Know when, where to watch Venkatesh's action thriller

Top 10 football transfers in January window

10 foods that have more calcium than fish

How to use methi seeds to lower blood sugar levels

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Anshuman Jha, wife Sierra expecting their first child in March: 'It's closest to feeling of seeing God'

5 Bigg Boss contestants who accused show of mental harassment

Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma, Ranvir Shorey, Abhishek Chaubey, Anurag Kashyap attend Killer Soup screening

Bigg Boss 17 | Mannara: I Was Taken For Granted For By Munawar Faruqui, But...

Bigg Boss 17 | Abhishek Kumar Says Isha, Samarth Chapter Is 'Done And Dusted'

Bigg Boss 17 | Arun Mashettey Compares Munawar Faruqui To Dog: 'Kutte Ki Dum...'

India's biggest flop film, released in 2009, made with Rs 80 crore budget, had two superstars, ended career of 1 star

Meet actress who rejected blockbuster films of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, career got ruined, she is now..

Fighter box office collection day 6: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone-starrer dips further, earns Rs 7.75 crore

HomeSports

Sports

'Roger and me used to....': Rohan Bopanna reflects on encounters with Swiss tennis legend in Wimbledon locker room

Bopanna made headlines on Sunday when he secured his first-ever Grand Slam title at the 2024 Australian Open.

article-main

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Jan 31, 2024, 12:26 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Veteran Indian tennis player and world No.1 in men's doubles, Rohan Bopanna, recently shared a nostalgic moment from his encounter with Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer in the Wimbledon locker room on Tuesday.

Bopanna made headlines on Sunday when he secured his first-ever Grand Slam title at the 2024 Australian Open. Teaming up with Matthew Ebden, they triumphed over the Italian duo Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassor in an intense final.

In addition to this remarkable achievement, the 43-year-old Bopanna has now etched his name in history as the oldest player to reach the top spot in men's doubles. This milestone marks a significant milestone in his 22-year professional career, as he attains the coveted world No.1 ranking for the first time.

During an episode of "The Other Side with Dilip" podcast, Rohan Bopanna showered Roger Federer with praise, particularly highlighting the Swiss tennis legend's remarkable off-court persona. Bopanna emphasized Federer's exceptional ability to connect and communicate with fellow players, despite his immense success. Moreover, Bopanna fondly reminisced about a unique experience he had with Federer, where they engaged in a friendly game of cricket during a warm-up session in the Wimbledon locker room.

"I think how he changed the sport, not only on the court but off the court as well. He was somebody who communicated with all the players, and understood them. Even though he was such a great champion, no matter where he met some players, he was always amazing." Bopanna said.

"There were many times where we were at Wimbledon in the locker room, you know, Roger and me used to play cricket. I think there were three times we were at the warm-up area with a similar juncture because we were playing matches which were similar times on different courts, and we happened to be there." he added.

Roger Federer retired from his professional tennis career in September 2022. His final appearance took place at the Rod Laver Cup, where he teamed up with his long-time rival and friend, Rafael Nadal, for a thrilling doubles match. Federer, the former World No.1, holds the distinction of being the first male player to secure an impressive 20 Grand Slam titles. Throughout his illustrious career, he has triumphed in over 100 professional tournaments.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Budget 2024: What is Economic Survey and why will it not be presented this year?

Meet IAS officer who was devastated after breakup, went to IIT, left high-paying job, cracked UPSC exam, secured AIR...

Budget 2024: Finance Ministry bullish on 7 percent plus growth but...

Water supply to be shut down in Delhi for 16 hours on Jan 29 and 30; check list of affected areas

Mannara Chopra says Ankita Lokhande getting evicted before her in BB17 finale is 'more than karma' | Exclusive

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Anshuman Jha, wife Sierra expecting their first child in March: 'It's closest to feeling of seeing God'

5 Bigg Boss contestants who accused show of mental harassment

Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma, Ranvir Shorey, Abhishek Chaubey, Anurag Kashyap attend Killer Soup screening

In pics: Orry attends Nandita Mahtani's fashion show, enjoys afterparty with Sunny Leone, Sussanne Khan, Alizeh

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare reception: Aamir Khan poses with family; Kartik Aaryan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini arrive in style`

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE