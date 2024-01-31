'Roger and me used to....': Rohan Bopanna reflects on encounters with Swiss tennis legend in Wimbledon locker room

Bopanna made headlines on Sunday when he secured his first-ever Grand Slam title at the 2024 Australian Open.

Veteran Indian tennis player and world No.1 in men's doubles, Rohan Bopanna, recently shared a nostalgic moment from his encounter with Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer in the Wimbledon locker room on Tuesday.

Bopanna made headlines on Sunday when he secured his first-ever Grand Slam title at the 2024 Australian Open. Teaming up with Matthew Ebden, they triumphed over the Italian duo Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassor in an intense final.

In addition to this remarkable achievement, the 43-year-old Bopanna has now etched his name in history as the oldest player to reach the top spot in men's doubles. This milestone marks a significant milestone in his 22-year professional career, as he attains the coveted world No.1 ranking for the first time.

During an episode of "The Other Side with Dilip" podcast, Rohan Bopanna showered Roger Federer with praise, particularly highlighting the Swiss tennis legend's remarkable off-court persona. Bopanna emphasized Federer's exceptional ability to connect and communicate with fellow players, despite his immense success. Moreover, Bopanna fondly reminisced about a unique experience he had with Federer, where they engaged in a friendly game of cricket during a warm-up session in the Wimbledon locker room.

"I think how he changed the sport, not only on the court but off the court as well. He was somebody who communicated with all the players, and understood them. Even though he was such a great champion, no matter where he met some players, he was always amazing." Bopanna said.

"There were many times where we were at Wimbledon in the locker room, you know, Roger and me used to play cricket. I think there were three times we were at the warm-up area with a similar juncture because we were playing matches which were similar times on different courts, and we happened to be there." he added.

Roger Federer retired from his professional tennis career in September 2022. His final appearance took place at the Rod Laver Cup, where he teamed up with his long-time rival and friend, Rafael Nadal, for a thrilling doubles match. Federer, the former World No.1, holds the distinction of being the first male player to secure an impressive 20 Grand Slam titles. Throughout his illustrious career, he has triumphed in over 100 professional tournaments.