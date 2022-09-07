Road Safety World Series 2022: Full squads, schedule, preview, venues, where to watch, live streaming

File Photo

The second edition of the Road Safety World Series is due to begin on September 10th, and it will see the return of cricketing legends to the field for a good cause.

Due to the pandemic, the inaugural event was split into two parts in 2020 and 2021, with a total of seven teams participating. Indian Legends were crowned champions in the end.

Legends from India, South Africa, West Indies, New Zealand, Bangladesh, England, Australia and Sri Lanka are taking part in the Road Safety World Series 2022.

A total of 23 games will be played in the competition across four venues- Kanpur, Indore, Dehradun, and Raipur.

SquadsIndia Legends - Sachin Tendulkar (C), Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Munaf Patel, Subramaniam Badrinath, Stuart Binny, Naman Ojha, Manpreet Gony, Pragyan Ojha, Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun, Rajesh Pawar, and Rahul Sharma.



New Zealand Legends - Ross Taylor (C), Jacob Oram, Jamie How, Jason Spice, Kyle Mills, Scott Styris,Shane Bond, Dean Brownlie, Bruce Martin, Neil Broom, Aaron Redmond, Anton Devcich, Craig McMillan, Gareth Hopkins, and Hamish Bennett.



Australia Legends - Shane Watson (C), Alex Doolan, Ben Dunk, Brad Hodge, Brad Haddin, Stuart Clark, Brett Lee, Bryce McGain, Callum Ferguson, Cameron White, George Horlin, Jason Krejza, John Hastings, Dirk Nannes, Nathan Reardon, and Chadd Sayers.



West Indies Legends - Brian Lara (C), Danza Hyatt, Devendra Bishoo, Dwayne Smith, Jerome Taylor, Kirk Edwards, Marlon Ian Black, Narsingh Deonarine, Sulieman Benn, Daren Powell, William Perkins, Darion Barthley, Dave Mohammed, and Krishmar Santokie.



England Legends - Ian Bell (C), Nick Compton, Phil Mustard, Chris Tremlett, Daren Maddy, Darren Stevens, James Tindall, Rikki Clarke, Stephen Parry, Tim Ambrose, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Chris Schofield, Jade Dernbach, and Mal Loye.



Bangladesh Legends - Shahadat Hossain (C), Abdur Razzak, Alamgir Kabir, Aftab Ahmed, Alok Kapali, Mamun ur Rasheed, Nazmus Sadat, Dhiman Ghosh, Dolar Mahmud, Khaled Mashud, Mohammad Sharif, Mehrab Hossain, Elias Sunny, Mohammad Nazimuddin, Abul Hasan, and Tushar Imran.



Sri Lanka Legends - TM Dilshan (C), Kaushalya Weeraratne, Mahela Udawatte, Rumesh Silva, Asela Gunaratne, Chamara Silva, Isuru Udana, Chamara Kapugedara, Chaminda Vaas, Chaturanga de Silva, C Jayasinghe, Dhamikka Prasad, Dilruwan Perera, Dilshan Munaweera, Ishan Jayaratne, Jeevan Mendis, Nuwan Kulasekara, Sanath Jayasuriya, Upul Tharanga, and Thisara Perera.



South Africa Legends - Jonty Rhodes (C), Alviro Petersen, Andrew Puttick, Eddie Leie, Garnett Kruger, Henry Davids, Jacques Rudolph, Johan Botha, Johan van der Wath, Lance Klusener, L. Norris Jones, Makhaya Ntini, Morne van Vyk, T Tshabalala, Vernon Philander, and Zander de Bruyn.

Fixtures

Saturday, 10th September- India Legends vs South Africa (7:30 pm IST- Kanpur)

Sunday, 11th September- Bangladesh Legends vs West Indies (3:30 pm IST- Kanpur)

Sunday, 11th September- Sri Lanka Legends vs Australia Legends (7:30 pm IST- Kanpur)

Monday, 12th September- New Zealand Legends vs South Africa Legends (7:30 pm IST- Kanpur)

Tuesday, 13th September- England Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends (7:30 pm IST- Kanpur)

Wednesday, 14th September- India Legends vs West Indies Legends (7:30 pm IST- Kanpur)

Thursday, 15th September- Bangladesh Legends vs New Zealand Legends (7:30 pm IST- Kanpur)

Saturday, 17th September- England Legends vs West Indies Legends (3:30 pm IST- Indore)

Saturday, 17th September- Sri Lanka Legends vs South Africa Legends (7:30 pm IST- Indore)

Sunday, 18th September- Australia Legends vs Bangladesh Legends (3:30 pm IST- Indore)

Sunday, 18th September- India Legends vs New Zealand Legends (7:30 pm IST- Indore)

Monday, 19th September- England Legends vs South Africa Legends (7:30 pm IST- Indore)

Wednesday, 21st September- India Legends vs Bangladesh Legends (7:30 pm IST- Dehradun)

Thursday, 22nd September- West Indies Legends vs New Zealand Legends (7:30 pm IST- Dehradun)

Friday, 23rd September- Australia Legends vs South Africa Legends (7:30 pm IST- Dehradun)

Saturday, 24th September- India Legends vs England Legends (7:30 pm IST- Dehradun)

Sunday, 25th September- Sri Lanka Legends vs New Zealand Legends (3:30 pm IST- Dehradun)

Sunday, 25th September- Australia Legends vs West Indies Legends (7:30 pm IST- Dehradun)

Tuesday, 27th September- Sri Lanka Legends vs Bangladesh Legends (3:30 pm IST- Raipur)

Tuesday, 27th September- England Legends vs Australia Legends (7:30 pm IST- Raipur)

Wednesday, 28th September- Semi-final 1 (7:30 pm IST- Raipur)

Thursday, 29th September- Semi-final 2 (7:30 pm IST- Raipur)

Saturday, 1st October- Final (7:30 pm IST- Raipur)

Where to Watch?

The matches can be watched on the Colors Cineplex, Colors Cineplex Superhits, and Sports18 Khel TV channels.

Live Stream

The matches can be live streamed on the Jio and Voot apps.