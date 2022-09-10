Road Safety World Series T20: Stuart Binny, Yusuf Pathan power India Legends to 217/4

Stuart Binny (Twitter)

Sachin Tendulkar and Naman Ojha got India Legends off to a quick start before falling either side of the powerplay's finish. They maintained their dominance after that, with Suresh Raina and Stuart Binny demonstrating that they are among the sharpest players in this competition, despite the fact that the duo formally retired not long ago. Raina eventually fell for 33 runs on 22 balls , and Yuvraj Singh fell without scoring much.

Stuart Binny showed no mercy to the South Africa Legends bowling attack as he fired 82 off just 42 balls to help India Legends finish at 217/4 after 20 overs. Yusuf Pathan played a brilliant knock of 35 off just 15 balls in the death overs to help India as well.

Along with these two teams, legends teams from Australia, England, New Zealand, West Indies, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will also take part in the second season of the Road Safety World Series.

The top-four teams will qualify for the semifinals to be played on September 28 and September 29 in Raipur with the final to be played on October 1 at the same venue.

India Legends (Playing XI): Sachin Tendulkar(c), Naman Ojha(w), Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Stuart Binny, Manpreet Gony, Munaf Patel, Rahul Sharma, Pragyan Ojha

South Africa Legends (Playing XI): Henry Davids, Morne van Wyk(w), Alviro Petersen, Jacques Rudolph, Jonty Rhodes(c), Johan Botha, Eddie Leie, Johan van der Wath, Garnett Kruger, Makhaya Ntini, Andrew Puttick