Road Safety World Series 2022: Binny, Yusuf shine as India Legends beat South Africa Legends by 61 runs

Image Credit: Twitter @RSWorldSeries

The India Legends led by Sachin Tendulkar defeated Jonty Rhodes’ South Africa Legends by 61 runs in the first match of the second edition of the Road Safety World Series on Saturday.

Earlier, Sachin Tendulkar and Naman Ojha got India Legends off to a quick start before falling either side of the powerplay's finish. They maintained their dominance after that, with Suresh Raina and Stuart Binny demonstrating that they are among the sharpest players in this competition, despite the fact that the duo formally retired not long ago. Raina eventually fell for 33 runs on 22 balls , and Yuvraj Singh fell without scoring much.

Stuart Binny showed no mercy to the South Africa Legends bowling attack as he fired 82 off just 42 balls to help India Legends finish at 217/4 after 20 overs. Yusuf Pathan played a brilliant knock of 35 off just 15 balls in the death overs to help India as well.

Chasing 218, South Africa Legends lost wickets at regular interval with Rahul Sharma snapping up 3 wickets for 17 runs while Munaf Patel and Pragyan Ojha contributed with 2 wickets each.

MATCH SCORECARD



India Legends- 217/4

Stuart Binny- 82* (42)

Van Der Wath- 2/28 (3 overs)



South Africa Legends- 156/9

Jonty Rhodes- 38* (27)

Rahul Sharma- 3/17 (4 overs)



India Legends won by 61 runs in the opening match of #RSWSSeason2#RoadSafetyWorldSeries #INDLvsSAL September 10, 2022

Along with these two teams, legends teams from Australia, England, New Zealand, West Indies, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will also take part in the second season of the Road Safety World Series.

The top-four teams will qualify for the semifinals to be played on September 28 and September 29 in Raipur with the final to be played on October 1 at the same venue.