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Riyan Parag Vaping Controversy: Not RR captain but this man to face BCCI's punishment over banned substance: Source

During RR vs PBKS match on April 29, Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag was caught on live television vaping in his team's dressing room during an IPL match.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Apr 30, 2026, 12:44 PM IST

Riyan Parag Vaping Controversy: Not RR captain but this man to face BCCI's punishment over banned substance: Source
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The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) could punish the match referee for bringing disrepute to the game by letting a banned substance reach the dressing room unchecked, as Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Riyan Parag was caught smoking on a e-cigarette in the dressing room during his side's Indian Premier League (IPL) match, as per BCCI sources.

As per the BCCI sources, there is no provision in the BCCI rule book to penalise Riyan for smoking during the Punjab Kings (PBKS) clash at Mullanpur. However, the match referee could be on the receiving end of the punishment as the banned substance was brought inside the dressing room without any checking.

What is Riyan Parag vaping controversy?

During RR vs PBKS match on April 29, Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag was caught on live television vaping in his team's dressing room during an IPL match. The incident sparked a massive controversy due to India's strict e-cigarette laws and raised questions about disciplinary breaches.

The incident happened during a run-chase in the 16th over, the broadcast focused on the Rajasthan Royals dressing room for reaction shots, that's when TV cameras captured Parag taking a puff from what appeared to be an e-cigarette in full view of teammates and prying cameras.

Riyan Parag's form in IPL 2026

While RR is having a fine IPL campaign as a collective, having won six and lost three matches and being a strong contender for playoffs with 12 points, holding a fourth-place finish currently, Riyan is himself having a poor run with the bat, having made just 117 runs in nine matches at a poor average of 14.62, a strike rate of 124.46 and a best score of 29.

So far, the RR's fire-packed campaign has been dominated by the opening pair of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (400 runs in nine matches at a strike rate of over 238, with a century and two fifties) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (306 runs in nine matches at a strike rate of over 158, with three fifties), the pace duo of Jofra Archer (14 wickets at an average of 19.50) and Nandre Burger (nine wickets at an average of 32.77).

Donovan Ferreira (182 runs in six innings at an average of 36.40 and a strike rate of over 158, with two fifties) has also delivered some strong finishes for RR.

Meanwhile, the Royals are greaing up for the next clash with Delhi Capitals (DC) on Friday, May 1. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

(With ANI inputs)
 

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