Riyan Parag allegedly caught vaping in dressing room? Know what punishment BCCI can impose on RR skipper

Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag was caught vaping in the team dressing room during the IPL 2026 match against the Punjab Kings.

Though Rajasthan Royals broke Punjab Kings’ win streak Wednesday, attention shifted from the match to Riyan Parag. Despite RR’s high-stakes win, the captain drew heavy social media criticism when cameras showed him vaping in the dressing room live.

What exactly happened?

The video went viral in no time, pushing the team’s tough win to the background. While RR secured the win, Parag’s off-field moment dominated post-match discussion, leaving the team’s strong showing out of the spotlight.

The incident occurred in the 16th over of the Rajasthan Royals' chase, where Parag can be seen smoking a vape.

What are the consequences Riyan Parag can face?

Parag’s conduct could land him in trouble, as smoking is banned in dressing rooms and across stadium grounds except in marked areas. The situation is more serious because e-cigarettes are illegal in India. Under the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act (PECA), 2019, manufacturing, selling, buying, importing, exporting, and advertising e-cigarettes and vapes is prohibited. Breaking this law can lead to severe penalties like jail time and heavy fines, so this goes beyond just violating stadium rules.

Effective from September 18, 2019, the Act was introduced partly because it does not apply to products licensed under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.

Further, IPL stadium security rules also classify all venues as no-smoking public spaces. Players and officials are checked at entry and cannot carry lighters, matches, or any electronic smoking devices inside.

The IPL has been strict about dressing room behavior before.

Know what punishment BCCI can impose on RR skipper

Violating these rules can be treated as conduct that brings the game into disrepute under Clause 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct for players and officials. The Match Referee has the authority to issue official warnings, dock part of the player’s match fee, or impose a suspension.

The IPL has not yet issued any official statement on the video or a possible code of conduct violation. Still, the incident has triggered debate about potential disciplinary steps.

However, this is not the first time when RR has breached any rule this season, earlier, RR team manager Romi Bhinder faced a fine after being spotted with a phone in the dugout mid-match.

The BCCI anti-corruption unit, headed by Sharad Kumar, then issued a show-cause notice to Bhinder seeking his explanation.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals pulled off a stunning chase to beat the table-toppers by six wickets. Hunting down a massive 223, RR banked on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s record-breaking explosive start and Donovan Ferreira’s calm finishing act to win with four balls left.