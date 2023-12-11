Headlines

Rishabh Pant set to make comeback in IPL 2024? Delhi Capitals officials give major update

Rishabh Pant is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru and is likely to be fit by the end of February.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 11, 2023, 10:18 PM IST

Ahead of the IPL Auction 2024 on 19 December 2023 in Dubai, the Delhi Capitals management has confirmed that India star batter Rishabh Pant, who has been on a break from playing cricket after undergoing a surgery, will make a comeback as a captain for the franchise in the upcoming IPL 2024 edition, Cricbuzz reports.

The management also mentioned that Pant is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru and is likely to be fit by the end of February. However, Pant’s participation in IPL matches will depend upon the clearance from the NCA managers.

After undergoing surgery on his right knee following a near-fatal accident on New Year's Eve last year, and dealing with injuries to his back and ankles, Pant's chances of returning to international or domestic cricket has been doubtful. 

The officials have also indicated that Pant will resume his wicket keeping duties if cleared by BCCI (the Board of Control for Cricket in India). Otherwise the star player would have to restrict himself to batting and fielding only. Pant is also likely to be used as an impact player for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. 

In the process of recovering after the horrific accident, Pant had to miss the entire IPL season last year. The 26-year-old has been retained by Delhi ahead of the highly anticipated IPL Auction 2024.

 

