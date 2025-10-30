FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Good news for Indians travelling to Malaysia, no currency exchange, no international cards needed as country offers....

From bank nomination, life certificate to credit card rules: 5 major financial changes to take place from November 1, 2025

Delhi 2020 Riot Case: Delhi Police's BIG claim, calls it 'regime-change operation'

Shah Rukh Khan 60th birthday plans revealed: King Khan to not celebrate his special day at Mannat, will party with family and friends at...

Rishabh Pant returns to cricket in style, wears Virat Kohli's iconic No.18 jersey on comeback

Bihar Election 2025: RJD-led Mahagathbandhan surges ahead NDA, Jan Suraj fails to impress

Inside Ananya Panday's glam 27th birthday party with BFFs Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Karan Johar; SEE PICS

Diljit Dosanjh breaks silence after receiving Khalistani threat for touching Amitabh Bachchan's feet: 'I don't care how...'

World's longest road has no turns for up to 30000 km, connects 14 countries in one stretch, takes 60 days to cover it, name is…

Enrique Iglesias Mumbai concert: Malaika Arora, Rakul Preet, Vidya Balan groove to singer's popular songs, power-packed performance, videos go viral

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Good news for Indians travelling to Malaysia, no currency exchange, no international cards needed as country offers....

Good news for Indians travelling to Malaysia, no international cards needed as

From bank nomination, life certificate to credit card rules: 5 major financial changes to take place from November 1, 2025

From bank nomination, life certificate to credit card rules: 5 major financial c

Shah Rukh Khan 60th birthday plans revealed: King Khan to not celebrate his special day at Mannat, will party with family and friends at...

Shah Rukh Khan 60th birthday plans revealed: Special day to be celebrated at...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeSports

SPORTS

Rishabh Pant returns to cricket in style, wears Virat Kohli's iconic No.18 jersey on comeback

Rishabh Pant made his comeback to competitive cricket on Thursday, marking his return after being sidelined for three months due to an injury.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 30, 2025, 02:17 PM IST

Rishabh Pant returns to cricket in style, wears Virat Kohli's iconic No.18 jersey on comeback
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

Rishabh Pant's return to competitive cricket on Thursday, October 30, generated significant interest, extending beyond just his comeback. The wicketkeeper-batter drew attention when he played for India A, sporting the renowned No. 18 on his jersey. This number is closely linked to Virat Kohli, and Pant's choice immediately captured the attention of fans online.

Kohli, who concluded his Test cricket career in May, had worn the No. 18 throughout his celebrated international career. Following his retirement, numerous fans have advocated for the BCCI to retire the number as a gesture of respect, similar to the board's actions with MS Dhoni's No. 7 and Sachin Tendulkar's No. 10. However, the BCCI has not yet made an official decision, which means the number is still technically available.

Social media reaction

Regardless of the discussion, Pant's return to the field is a significant boost for Indian cricket. The wicketkeeper-batter has been making steady progress in his recovery from a previous injury and demonstrated good form during the Bengaluru match. Many fans viewed the No. 18 jersey as a symbolic gesture of inspiration, connecting Pant's comeback with Kohli's unwavering spirit.

As Pant continues his path back to the senior team, seeing him in Kohli's number serves as a reminder of how cricket's legacy often transitions from one generation to the next—through numbers, passion, and the determination to keep fighting.

Rishabh Pant's comeback

For Pant, it’s more than just a comeback - it’s a chance to start afresh and get himself into playing rhythm ahead of the Tests against South Africa happening next month. Pant, 28, had been sidelined since fracturing the fifth metatarsal of his right foot during the fourth Test against England in Manchester.

Since then, the longish recovery path meant Pant was absent from India’s 2-0 series win over West Indies earlier this month. But with Pant spending the last three months in rehabilitation, especially sharpening both his glove work and strokeplay under the watchful eyes at the CoE, the games against South Africa A offer a timely chance for Pant to warm up and be at his swashbuckling best.

It’s a big vote of confidence from the selection committee and team management that Pant walks to the India 'A' team as the skipper directly – an indication that they trust him as a member of the current Test team leadership group. Various insiders have told IANS that with the rehab and return to performance tests passed well, Pant is raring to go and is in great spirits.\

Apart from Pant, eyes will also be on how vice-captain Sai Sudharsan fares after having a decent series as a number three batter against the West Indies. Devdutt Padikkal and N Jagadeesan will also look to get some runs under their belt.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
From bank nomination, life certificate to credit card rules: 5 major financial changes to take place from November 1, 2025
From bank nomination, life certificate to credit card rules: 5 major financial c
Delhi 2020 Riot Case: Delhi Police's BIG claim, calls it 'regime-change operation'
Delhi 2020 Riot Case: Delhi Police's BIG claim, calls it 'regime-change operatio
Shah Rukh Khan 60th birthday plans revealed: King Khan to not celebrate his special day at Mannat, will party with family and friends at...
Shah Rukh Khan 60th birthday plans revealed: Special day to be celebrated at...
Rishabh Pant returns to cricket in style, wears Virat Kohli's iconic No.18 jersey on comeback
Rishabh Pant returns to cricket in style, wears Virat Kohli's iconic No.18 jerse
Bihar Election 2025: RJD-led Mahagathbandhan surges ahead NDA, Jan Suraj fails to impress
Bihar Election 2025: RJD-led Mahagathbandhan surges ahead NDA, Jan Suraj fails
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE