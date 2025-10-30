Rishabh Pant returns to cricket in style, wears Virat Kohli's iconic No.18 jersey on comeback

Rishabh Pant made his comeback to competitive cricket on Thursday, marking his return after being sidelined for three months due to an injury.

Rishabh Pant's return to competitive cricket on Thursday, October 30, generated significant interest, extending beyond just his comeback. The wicketkeeper-batter drew attention when he played for India A, sporting the renowned No. 18 on his jersey. This number is closely linked to Virat Kohli, and Pant's choice immediately captured the attention of fans online.

Kohli, who concluded his Test cricket career in May, had worn the No. 18 throughout his celebrated international career. Following his retirement, numerous fans have advocated for the BCCI to retire the number as a gesture of respect, similar to the board's actions with MS Dhoni's No. 7 and Sachin Tendulkar's No. 10. However, the BCCI has not yet made an official decision, which means the number is still technically available.

Social media reaction

Regardless of the discussion, Pant's return to the field is a significant boost for Indian cricket. The wicketkeeper-batter has been making steady progress in his recovery from a previous injury and demonstrated good form during the Bengaluru match. Many fans viewed the No. 18 jersey as a symbolic gesture of inspiration, connecting Pant's comeback with Kohli's unwavering spirit.

As Pant continues his path back to the senior team, seeing him in Kohli's number serves as a reminder of how cricket's legacy often transitions from one generation to the next—through numbers, passion, and the determination to keep fighting.

Rishabh Pant's comeback

For Pant, it’s more than just a comeback - it’s a chance to start afresh and get himself into playing rhythm ahead of the Tests against South Africa happening next month. Pant, 28, had been sidelined since fracturing the fifth metatarsal of his right foot during the fourth Test against England in Manchester.

Since then, the longish recovery path meant Pant was absent from India’s 2-0 series win over West Indies earlier this month. But with Pant spending the last three months in rehabilitation, especially sharpening both his glove work and strokeplay under the watchful eyes at the CoE, the games against South Africa A offer a timely chance for Pant to warm up and be at his swashbuckling best.

It's a big vote of confidence from the selection committee and team management that Pant walks to the India 'A' team as the skipper directly – an indication that they trust him as a member of the current Test team leadership group. Various insiders have told IANS that with the rehab and return to performance tests passed well, Pant is raring to go and is in great spirits.

Apart from Pant, eyes will also be on how vice-captain Sai Sudharsan fares after having a decent series as a number three batter against the West Indies. Devdutt Padikkal and N Jagadeesan will also look to get some runs under their belt.