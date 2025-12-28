FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
SPORTS

Rishabh Pant likely to be dropped for New Zealand series due to..., THIS 27-year-old star cricketer to replace him, name is..., reports claim...

Rishabh Pant's last ODI appearance was in August 2024, and he hasn't played a game in the format since then, despite being part of the squad in South Africa. Ishan Kishan, on the other hand, has been in top form, forcing his way back into the conversation with a string of impressive performances.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Dec 28, 2025, 09:12 AM IST

Rishabh Pant likely to be dropped for New Zealand series due to..., THIS 27-year-old star cricketer to replace him, name is..., reports claim...
India's upcoming home ODI series in 2026 presents a shift in team selection strategy. With New Zealand's visit for three matches from January 11 to 18, the focus is now on current domestic performance and players fitting specific roles. The squad announcement is expected soon, with a key decision expected in the wicketkeeper position.

Rishabh Pant's name likley to be dropped 

The squad is expected later this week, and the big call could come in the wicketkeeper slot. A report from India Today claims that Rishabh Pant is likely to miss out on selection for the ODI series, with Ishan Kishan the leading contender to step in. Pant's last ODI appearance was in August 2024, and he hasn't played a game in the format since then, despite being part of the squad in South Africa. His domestic performances haven't been impressive either, with scores of 5 and 70 in his first two matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Why are selectors looking to pick Ishan Kishan over Rishabh Pant?

Ishan Kishan, on the other hand, has been in top form, forcing his way back into the conversation with a string of impressive performances. He was the top run-scorer in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, playing a key role in Jharkhand's maiden title win.

Kishan's aggressive batting style and ability to score quickly make him an attractive proposition for the Indian team. His last ODI was in October 2023, and he would be looking to make a comeback after more than two years.

Shubman Gill likely to make comeback

The New Zealand series also marks a significant shift in the leadership dynamics of the Indian team. Shubman Gill is expected to return as the ODI captain, while Shreyas Iyer's availability remains uncertain due to injury. The team leadership was handed to KL Rahul for the South Africa series, and India won the series 2-1. With Gill back at the helm, the team is looking to reset and regroup for the challenges ahead.

The domestic season has thrown up some interesting performances, and selectors are keeping a close eye on the players who are delivering results. Consistency and stability are key, and players who are performing well in domestic cricket are likely to get a chance to stake their claim for a spot in the team. The New Zealand series is a great opportunity for players to showcase their skills and make a case for selection in the upcoming tournaments.

