'Usko dekh...': Rishabh Pant during war of words with Liton Das during Ind vs Ban test

The first day of the first test match between India and Bangladesh saw some aggression from Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant and Bangladesh’s Liton Das.

It took place in the third delivery of the 15th over when Yashasvi Jaiswal tried to make a single after a hit off Taskin Ahmed. While both players opted against running, Das tossed the ball towards Pant, where the ball hit his pads, thus enabling the Indian duo to make the run. This action annoyed Das, because runs are usually not claimed after a deflection.

Pant was on the stump microphone and Liton Das was accepting the throw and said, “Usko feko na bhai, mujhe kyu mar rhe ho,” which translates to “Throw it to him, why are you hitting me?” Das said, “Woh to fekega hi na,” which means that he was only going to throw. Pant's retort was equally sharp: He also said ‘Marle me bhi toh bhagunga,’ which means he would run even if hit. This verbal aggression was soon posted on social media platforms to show the level of rivalry on the pitch.

Pant - usko dekh kaha mar raha hai



Liton - leg pe laga na , vo to marega hi



Rishabh pant - Marle me bhi 2 bhagunga pic.twitter.com/Sy07DAuVbL —(@twitfrenzy_) September 19, 2024

Bangladesh captain Najmul Shanto won the toss and decided to bowl first, and this move was rewarded in the early stages of the match when Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were dismissed for six runs each, and Shubman Gill for a duck. Hasan Mahmud played a great role in weakening the Indian top order by his excellent bowling performance.

Bangladesh recently won a series 2-0 against Pakistan and hence, they were keen to continue their winning spree while India, too, wanted to dominate their home series.