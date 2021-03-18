RIP Ritika Phogat: Sisters Geeta and Babita Phogat shocked over ‘choti behen’ death

The passing away of young wrestler Ritika Phogat left her cousin sisters Geeta and Babita Phogat in deep shock and the champion wrestlers took to social media to pay their tributes to the departed soul. It is learnt that Ritika, 17, allegedly died by suicide. Ritika was reportedly disappointed after facing defeat in the final of a wrestling tournament in Rajasthan's Bharatpur on March 14 and that's why she decided to took the extreme step.

“Ritika, wrestler and cousin of Babita Phogat, died allegedly by suicide on March 17. The reason behind it might have been her defeat at a recent wrestling tournament in Rajasthan. Investigations are underway,” Ram Singh Bishnoi, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Charkhi Dadri, told news agency ANI.

“Rest in Peace choti behen Ritika. I still can’t believe what just happened with you Will miss you forever Om Shanti,” tweeted wrestler-turned-MMA star Ritu Phogat.

Geeta said she is still finding it tough to understand why the talented wrestler took such a step.

Babita also took to Twitter to express her grief.

Ritika had trained under Dronacharya Awardee Mahavir Singh Phogat. Ritika hailed from Jaitpur village in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu and she was undergoing training as a wrestler since 2015 at the Mahavir Phogat Sports Academy in Haryana.