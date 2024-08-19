Rinku Singh wants to join this franchise in IPL 2025 if KKR don’t retain him

Ahead of the 2025 IPL mega auction, speculations are rising about whether Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will retain Rinku Singh or if he will be available for other franchises to bid.

As fans are excited for the next season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), India star batter Rinku Singh drops a massive update about his play in the 2025 season.

Singh who has been a star performer for this year’s IPL champions KKR is likely to be retained by the franchise ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auctions. But if KKR decide to release him, then Rinku would like to play for Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the upcoming seasons.

In an interview with Sports Tak, Rinku Singh revealed that he would like to represent RCB in the marquee tournament as he wants to play alongside Virat Kohli.

“RCB, because Virat Kohli is there,” Singh told Sports Tak.

Rinku Singh rose to prominence with his fantastic performance in the IPL 2023. The 26-year-old emerged as the leading run scorer for the Kolkata Knight Riders, and during one of the matches against the Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad, he led KKR to victory by smashing five sixes in a row.

Meanwhile, Rinku was ignored by the BCCI selectors for the upcoming Duleep Trophy 2024, which is scheduled to start on September 5 in Andhra Pradesh.

Singh after assessing his prior performances told Sports TaK, “I have not done that well. I did not play many matches of Ranji Trophy, played only 2-3 matches and did not perform well, that is why I was not selected. In the next matches, hopefully, my name will come up.”

