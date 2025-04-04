KKR's camp filled with buzzed and excitement as Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, and coach Dwayne Bravo celebrated their win over SRH with a memorable dance performance, electrifying the crowd with their energetic moves on the now-viral song 'Vartaman'.

At Eden Gardens on April 3, 2025, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) delivered a dominant performance, defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) with a comprehensive display of skill. Following a challenging start, Rinku Singh and Venkatesh Iyer spearheaded a recovery, while KKR’s bowlers then destroyed SRH's batting unit, leading to a decisive victory. The evening was marked with a celebratory dance by Rinku, Venky, and Dwayne Bravo.

KKR's camp filled with buzzed and excitement as Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, and coach Dwayne Bravo celebrated their win over SRH with a memorable dance performance, electrifying the crowd with their energetic moves on the now-viral song 'Vartaman'. The video of their celebration quickly gained popularity, with fans celebrating the team's unity and winning attitude.

Taking to the official social media handle, KKR shared the video with the caption, "Yahi hai Vartaman!"

Soon after it was shared online, it quickly went viral. Till now the video has gained over 4.5 million views on Instagram, with over 4 lakh likes and several comments.

One user wrote, "Champions ka swag," while other said, "Maintain the same moment and play with the same intent."

A seperate user wrote, "best version of this song."

"All are champions , bravo a champion , venky is a champion and Rinku is a champion," said a forth user.

A user also wrote, "Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo re."

IPL 2025: KKR vs SRH

Kolkata Knight Riders needed a mid-innings surge, which was expertly delivered by Venkatesh Iyer and Rinku Singh. Venkatesh smashed 60 runs off just 29 balls, including three sixes and seven fours, showcasing exceptional batting prowess. Rinku Singh supported him admirably, scoring 32 off 17 balls with four boundaries and a six. Their partnership propelled KKR to a formidable total of 200/6 in 20 overs.

Following their impressive score, SRH faced a batting collapse, as KKR’s bowlers showcased exceptional precision, consistently taking wickets with controlled and powerful deliveries.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders will next face Rishabh Pant-led Lucknow Super Giants on April 8 while, Sunrisers Hyderabad will sqaure off against Subhman Gill-led Gujarat Titans on April 6.