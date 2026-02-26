FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Rinku Singh to rejoin Team India camp for Super 8 clash against Zimbabwe after meeting ailing father? Batting coach shares major update

Rinku Singh left the Indian camp in Chennai and headed to New Delhi due to a family emergency as his father was unwell.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Feb 26, 2026, 08:47 AM IST

Rinku Singh to rejoin Team India camp for Super 8 clash against Zimbabwe after meeting ailing father? Batting coach shares major update
India's T20 World Cup 2026 campaign received a boost on Wednesday as batting coach Sitanshu Kotak confirmed that Rinku Singh is expected to join the team before the Super 8 game against Zimbabwe. Rinku had left the Indian camp for New Delhi on Tuesday due to a family emergency, as his father was unwell, sparking concerns about his availability for the crucial match.

Batting coach provides update on Rinku Singh's availability

Speaking at the pre-match press conference in Chennai, Kotak said, "And Rinku, his father wasn't well so he went back and I think he is coming back today evening. So, hopefully he will be back today evening." Rinku's expected return has taken some pressure off the Indian team management, which was facing a selection headache after his absence from the first training session.

Spin unit to be finalised

With Rinku's availability confirmed, India's selection conundrum now pertains to the spin unit. The team management will have to decide whether to include an extra specialist spinner in Kuldeep Yadav and whether vice-captain Axar Patel will return to the XI in place of Washington Sundar. Axar's return will be a no-brainer, given Zimbabwe's batting lineup features five right-handed batters in their top 7.

Kuldeep's selection a tough call

Kuldeep's selection will be a tough call, as it will either come at the expense of a fast bowler, Arshdeep Singh, or in place of specialist batter Rinku. The decision will depend on the team's strategy and the pitch conditions at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Kotak acknowledged the pressure on India ahead of the must-win match, but expressed confidence in his side's ability to handle the crunch situation. "See obviously, World Cup in India, there will be pressure and a lot of expectations. I am a big believer that any international game you play, you will feel pressure. And this is a big pressure game, obviously, when you are representing a country," he said.

The Indian team will look to focus on handling the pressure and performing well in the match against Zimbabwe. The team has been in a similar situation before and has come out on top, and they will look to replicate that performance in Chennai.

