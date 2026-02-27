FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
SPORTS

Rinku Singh's father Khachandra Singh passes away after battling stage-4 liver cancer

Rinku Singh's father Khachandra Singh had been fighting liver cancer for some time, but his health had recently declined sharply, leading to his hospitalisation.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Feb 27, 2026, 08:14 AM IST

Rinku Singh's father Khachandra Singh passes away after battling stage-4 liver cancer
Indian cricketer Rinku Singh is facing a tough time as his father, Khachandra Singh, passed away due to stage-4 liver cancer. Khachandra Singh had been unwell for some time and was receiving treatment at Yatharth Hospital in Greater Noida. Despite the efforts of doctors, his condition remained critical due to the advanced stage of the disease.

Rinku Singh's father's struggle with cancer

Khachandra Singh had been fighting liver cancer for some time, but his health had recently declined sharply, leading to his hospitalisation. He was admitted to the hospital for several days and was put on ventilator support. He was undergoing continuous renal replacement therapy as doctors tried to stabilise him. The deterioration had been swift, and he remained under close medical supervision before his passing.

Who was Rinku Singh's father Khachandra Singh?

Khachandra Singh used to work as an LPG Cylinder delivery person in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh. He worked for a very long time to support his family before Rinku Singh got established as a star cricketer. His dedication and hard work had paid off, and Rinku had become a prominent player in the Indian team.

Rinku Singh's rush to be with father

The news of his father's worsening health had prompted Rinku Singh to suddenly leave the Indian squad and travel back home. He was part of the team that was set to take on Zimbabwe at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. However, he was quick to return to Chennai after a quick visit to meet his father.

Rinku Singh's absence had an impact on the Indian team, and he was dropped from the playing XI for the match against Zimbabwe. The team management altered the combination, and Sanju Samson was reinstated as an opener. However, Rinku was seen fielding (as a substitute for Suryakumar Yadav) in the second innings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. 

The Indian team is currently in a crucial phase of the T20 World Cup, and Rinku's availability for the rest of the tournament is uncertain. The BCCI is yet to announce any development, and more is expected to come to light as the day progresses.

Meanwhile, the Indian team will now travel to Kolkata for their marquee clash against West Indies. The winner of the match will join South Africa to qualify for the semi-finals.

