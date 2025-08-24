Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Rinku Singh reveals heartfelt conversation with Shah Rukh Khan on private jet, hints at wedding invitation

Rinku Singh shares heartwarming chat with Shah Rukh Khan on chartered plane, spills beans on SRK's presence at his wedding. Read here to know what KKR's star player said.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Aug 24, 2025, 10:17 AM IST

Rinku Singh reveals heartfelt conversation with Shah Rukh Khan on private jet, hints at wedding invitation
Indian cricketer Rinku Singh recently shared a heartwarming story about his interactions with Bollywood King and Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) co-owner Shah Rukh Khan. When Rinku Singh wasn't selected for India's T20 World Cup 2024 squad and was instead included in the reserves, he had to travel to Mumbai for visa formalities.

It was during this trip that he received an unexpected offer to travel with Shah Rukh Khan on his chartered plane. Initially hesitant due to shyness, Rinku couldn't refuse when the Bollywood icon himself extended the invitation.

What Rinku Singh said on his travel experience with Shah Rukh Khan on chatered plane?

Speaking to RevSportz, he said, “So this was the time when I wasn’t selected in the main squad — I was in the standby list. The team had already left, and I had to go for visa formalities. Sir (referring to Shah Rukh Khan) also had to leave the next day. My flight had already been booked, and I was about to leave — alone. Somehow, either Sir or Pooja ma’am found out, and they said I should travel with Sir, I was completely nervous — like, “I’m going to travel alone with Sir? How will I handle myself? What will I say? tried so many times to refuse.”

Encouragement from Shah Rukh Khan

During their journey together, Rinku Singh revealed that Shah Rukh Khan was very encouraging and supportive. The actor's kind gesture left a lasting impression on the young cricketer, who appreciated the opportunity to spend time with one of India's most beloved stars.

“But once Sir had said it, how could I say no? Yes, there was a conversation in the car. He was giving me a lot of encouragement. That season also wasn’t going too well for me. So he was explaining things to me, giving me support. So he was motivating me a lot. And for the first time, I sat in a charter flight — and that too, with Sir. Those two hours were really, really amazing for me. What can I even say it was just incredible. So many beautiful things happened,” he added.

Will Shah Rukh Khan attend Rinku Singh's wedding?

The cricketer got engaged to Priya Saroj, an MP, a couple of months ago in a star-studded ceremony attended by several celebrities from the cricket and political worlds. When asked about Shah Rukh Khan's potential attendance at his wedding, Rinku Singh said, "I have invited Shah Rukh Sir to my wedding as well. Let's see if he comes," according to News 18 report, Rinku said this while speaking to News24.

Shah Rukh Khan to dance at Rinku Singh's wedding

Rinku Singh also revealed that Shah Rukh Khan had promised to not only attend his wedding but also dance at the function. Although the actor couldn't attend Rinku's engagement ceremony due to his busy schedule, the cricketer is hopeful that he will make it to the wedding. 

Rinku Singh's wedding plan

When asked about his marriage date, Rinku Singh mentioned that the domestic season will begin soon, and his family has proposed a date in November 2025. However, he hasn't confirmed the exact date yet. With his rising popularity and success in the cricketing world, Rinku Singh's wedding is expected to be a grand affair, with several celebrities likely to attend.

Meanwhile, the 27-year-old cricketer will next feature in the Asia Cup 2025, where India will start their campaign against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on September 10.

