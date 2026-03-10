FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
SPORTS

Rinku Singh's first post for late father after winning T20 World Cup 2026 goes viral: ''Har kadam par aapki zaroorat padegi'

Taking to Instagram, Rinku wrote an emotional note of remembrance for his father, wishing that he was there to witness him lift the T20 World Cup title.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Mar 10, 2026, 02:16 PM IST

Rinku Singh's first post for late father after winning T20 World Cup 2026 goes viral: ''Har kadam par aapki zaroorat padegi'
Indian batter Rinku Singh penned down an emotional letter remembering his late father following his T20 World Cup win. The left-handed batter's father passed away amid his son's T20 World Cup campaign.

Taking to Instagram, Rinku wrote an emotional note of remembrance for his father, wishing that he was there to witness him lift the T20 World Cup title.

"Aapse baat kiye bina itne din kabhi nahi nikale. Mujhe nahi pata aage ki zindagi aapke bina kaise chalegi... par mujhe har kadam par aapki zaroorat padegi." (So many days have never passed without speaking to you. I do not know how life ahead will go on without you... but I will need you at every step.)

"Aapne sikhaya tha ki farz sabse aage hai.. toh field par bas aapka sapna poora karne ki koshish kar raha tha. Ab aapka sapna pura ho gaya hai.... toh bas yahi lagta hai ki kash aap mere paas hote." (You taught me that duty comes before everything else... so on the field, I was only trying to fulfil your dream. Now that your dream has been realised... I just wish that you were here with me.)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

"Har chhoti badi khushi mein aapki kami khalegi. Bohot miss karunga aapko Papa... bohot zyada." (I will feel your absence in every joy, big or small. I will miss you a lot, Papa... so very much.

Rinku's father, Khanchand Singh, passed away at a hospital in Greater Noida and was cremated in Aligarh with a large number of people paying their tributes. Khanchand breathed his last at a hospital in Greater Noida on Friday morning after battling fourth-stage cancer. Grief-stricken Rinku gave a shoulder to the mortal remains of his father as the funeral procession made its way to the crematorium.

Rinku had earlier rushed back home from the T20 World Cup squad to be with his family after his father's condition worsened after India's first Super 8 fixture against South Africa. The batter then returned to Chennai to join the Indian squad ahead of the Zimbabwe clash on Thursday, which India won. It was during in aftermath of this clash that news of his father's demise emerged.

The middle-order batter had a mixed bag World Cup with the bat, often arriving at the crease with very few balls left to score. He has made just 24 runs in five innings, staying unbeaten twice and having a best score of 11*. In 10 T20Is this year, the left-hander has made 115 runs in eight innings at an average of 28.75, with a strike rate of 132.18 and best score of 44*.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

