Ricky Ponting taken to hospital after health scare during Australia vs West Indies Test

Ricky Ponting | File Photo

Australian cricket legend was rushed to hospital during the first Test between Australia and the West Indies in Perth due to a health scare.

Ponting was at Optus Stadium on Friday, doing his Seven Network commentary duties for the first Test between Australia and West Indies, when he began to feel ill.

Ponting is said to have had a cardiac scare, but no confirmed facts regarding his condition have been released.

The 47-year-old left the stadium at midday and went to the hospital as a precaution.

More to follow...