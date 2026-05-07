Ricky Ponting loses cool, nearly throws mic mid-interview after PBKS' fielding horror vs SRH, watch viral video

Punjab’s fielding struggles in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season hurt them once more. The breaking point came within just over three overs when Cooper Connolly, Shashank Singh, and Lockie Ferguson all put down easy chances.

During Punjab Kings (PBKS) match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Wednesday, May 6, head coach Ricky Ponting was visibly upset as he struggled to contain his frustration over a series of dropped catches.

Punjab’s fielding struggles in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season hurt them once more. The breaking point came within just over three overs when Cooper Connolly, Shashank Singh, and Lockie Ferguson all put down easy chances.

What exactly happend?

Broadcasters brought Ponting on camera for a mid-innings interview at the 10-over mark, by the time the interview started, PBKS had already grassed two catches. Cooper Connolly dropped Ishan Kishan in the eighth over, who then scored a half-century. An over later, Shashank Singh — who earlier this season dropped three catches against Lucknow Super Giants — failed to grab a chance off Yuzvendra Chahal to remove Heinrich Klaasen.

“Look, it’s been a bit of a virus for us, to be honest. We’ve put a lot of catches down so far this season. The boys have worked exceptionally hard and poor old Shashank there, it just looks like the chances are following him around everywhere he goes. He’s sitting under every high ball,” Ponting said.

“He missed a couple of games with a left hamstring, so it’s taken him about a week and a half to come back from that. He’s done all his work over the last week to be physically right to play, and we have really ramped up the catching drills over the last five or six days,” he added.

What's happening out there?



Cooper Connolly, Shashank Singh and Lockie Ferguson drop crucial chances



How costly will these be?



Updates https://t.co/8L0gAuxW78#TATAIPL | #KhelBindaas | #SRHvPBKS pic.twitter.com/dgru0kHkir — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 6, 2026

PBKS head coach loses cool

Soon after, Punjab dropped a third catch, with Lockie Ferguson the offender. Chahal created another opportunity, but the Kiwi pacer gave Ishan another life in the 11th over. Ponting was visibly angry but managed to control himself.

“I am pretty close to throwing the microphone on the field,” he remarked after Ferguson grassed the chance.

Incredible watching Ricky Ponting doing a sideline interview in the IPL while Punjab are having a nightmare in the field.



He's fuming, but putting on a happy face to be polite and then ANOTHER soda gets dropped mid-chat. The face of someone barely keeping it together #IPL2026 pic.twitter.com/PBvjBHcPBi — Ricky Mangidis (@rickm18) May 6, 2026

In terms of catching efficiency this season, Punjab Kings are now one of the weakest sides at 73.6%, ahead of only Delhi Capitals at 64.5%.

The three missed chances cost them, as Punjab fell 33 runs short in their pursuit of 236. It marked their third straight loss following a seven-match unbeaten run, and their ninth consecutive defeat to SRH in Hyderabad — a new IPL record. The earlier worst streak was RCB’s 0-8 record against CSK at Chepauk.