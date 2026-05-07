FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
South Korea stuns world as humanoid robot 'Monk Gabi' bows at Jogyesa temple in Buddhist ceremony; video goes viral - Watch

South Korea stuns world as humanoid robot 'Monk Gabi' bows at Jogyesa temple

Bengal News: 400+ Arrested, 200 FIRs Filed As Post-Poll Violence Grips West Bengal; 2 Dead

Bengal News: 400+ Arrested, 200 FIRs Filed As Post-Poll Violence Grips West Bengal; 2 Dead

Nano-composites pioneer Kartheek Ravulapati redefines aircraft materials

Nano-composites pioneer Kartheek Ravulapati redefines aircraft materials

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Nita Ambani ditches multi-crore diamond pieces for 'Rosewood Earrings' at Venice Biennale 2026: Decoding her Swadeshi look

Nita Ambani ditches multi-crore diamond pieces for 'Rosewood Earrings'

Thalapathy Vijay, wife Sangeetha Sornalingam’s unseen pics go viral: Read their 25-year love story

Thalapathy Vijay, wife Sangeetha Sornalingam’s unseen pics go viral

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Priyansh Arya: Biggest six machines of IPL 2026 after DC vs CSK match

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Priyansh Arya: Biggest six machines of IPL 2026 so far

HomeSports

SPORTS

Ricky Ponting loses cool, nearly throws mic mid-interview after PBKS' fielding horror vs SRH, watch viral video

Punjab’s fielding struggles in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season hurt them once more. The breaking point came within just over three overs when Cooper Connolly, Shashank Singh, and Lockie Ferguson all put down easy chances.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : May 07, 2026, 11:23 AM IST

Ricky Ponting loses cool, nearly throws mic mid-interview after PBKS' fielding horror vs SRH, watch viral video
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

During Punjab Kings (PBKS) match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Wednesday, May 6, head coach Ricky Ponting was visibly upset as he struggled to contain his frustration over a series of dropped catches.  

Punjab’s fielding struggles in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season hurt them once more. The breaking point came within just over three overs when Cooper Connolly, Shashank Singh, and Lockie Ferguson all put down easy chances.

What exactly happend?

Broadcasters brought Ponting on camera for a mid-innings interview at the 10-over mark, by the time the interview started, PBKS had already grassed two catches. Cooper Connolly dropped Ishan Kishan in the eighth over, who then scored a half-century. An over later, Shashank Singh — who earlier this season dropped three catches against Lucknow Super Giants — failed to grab a chance off Yuzvendra Chahal to remove Heinrich Klaasen.

“Look, it’s been a bit of a virus for us, to be honest. We’ve put a lot of catches down so far this season. The boys have worked exceptionally hard and poor old Shashank there, it just looks like the chances are following him around everywhere he goes. He’s sitting under every high ball,” Ponting said.

“He missed a couple of games with a left hamstring, so it’s taken him about a week and a half to come back from that. He’s done all his work over the last week to be physically right to play, and we have really ramped up the catching drills over the last five or six days,” he added.

PBKS head coach loses cool 

Soon after, Punjab dropped a third catch, with Lockie Ferguson the offender. Chahal created another opportunity, but the Kiwi pacer gave Ishan another life in the 11th over. Ponting was visibly angry but managed to control himself.  

“I am pretty close to throwing the microphone on the field,” he remarked after Ferguson grassed the chance.

In terms of catching efficiency this season, Punjab Kings are now one of the weakest sides at 73.6%, ahead of only Delhi Capitals at 64.5%. 

The three missed chances cost them, as Punjab fell 33 runs short in their pursuit of 236. It marked their third straight loss following a seven-match unbeaten run, and their ninth consecutive defeat to SRH in Hyderabad — a new IPL record. The earlier worst streak was RCB’s 0-8 record against CSK at Chepauk.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
West Bengal Assembly's term ends today, will President's Rule be imposed as CM Mamata Banerjee refuses to resign? Unprecedented legal battle brewing
Beyond Ballot: How Mamata Banerjee's refusal to resign challenges democracy
South Korea stuns world as humanoid robot 'Monk Gabi' bows at Jogyesa temple in Buddhist ceremony; video goes viral - Watch
South Korea stuns world as humanoid robot 'Monk Gabi' bows at Jogyesa temple
Nano-composites pioneer Kartheek Ravulapati redefines aircraft materials
Nano-composites pioneer Kartheek Ravulapati redefines aircraft materials
Watch: Thalapathy Vijay’s fan cries outside actor's Chennai home, says he is 'deeply hurt' in viral video
Watch: Thalapathy Vijay’s fan cries outside actor's Chennai home
Ricky Ponting loses cool, nearly throws mic mid-interview after PBKS' fielding horror vs SRH, watch viral video
Ricky Ponting loses cool, nearly throws mic mid-interview after PBKS' error
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Nita Ambani ditches multi-crore diamond pieces for 'Rosewood Earrings' at Venice Biennale 2026: Decoding her Swadeshi look
Nita Ambani ditches multi-crore diamond pieces for 'Rosewood Earrings'
Thalapathy Vijay, wife Sangeetha Sornalingam’s unseen pics go viral: Read their 25-year love story
Thalapathy Vijay, wife Sangeetha Sornalingam’s unseen pics go viral
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Priyansh Arya: Biggest six machines of IPL 2026 after DC vs CSK match
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Priyansh Arya: Biggest six machines of IPL 2026 so far
Inside Trisha Krishnan’s Luxe life: Massive net worth, luxury cars, lavish properties; What makes Vijay’s rumoured girlfriend a style icon
Inside Trisha Krishnan’s Luxe life: Massive net worth, luxury cars
5 controversies Thalapathy Vijay faced before TVK's massive win: Jana Nayagan leak, Karur stampede, Divorce from wife Sangeetha, Rumoured affair with Trisha Krishnan
5 controversies Thalapathy Vijay faced before TVK's massive win: Jana Nayagan
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement