During the post-show of Survivor Series: WarGames, WWE legend Rey Mysterio announced his retirement plans and confirmed the date and venue of his final wrestling match.

After an illustrious career spanning over three decades, Rey Mysterio is set to bring an end to finally and the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) legend has announced a perfect date and venue for it. Yes, you read it right! Rey Mysterio announced his final wrestling match, which will take place on June 12 next year on his home soil at the Banorte Stadium, formerly known as Estadio Azteca, in Mexico City.

'The Master of 619' made the announcement during the Survivor Series: War Games post-show on Saturday, where he revealed that his final appearance will take place in Mexico, where he began his journey in professional wrestling.

When and where will Rey Mysterio's final match take place?

The final match of Rey Mysterio is scheduled for June 12, 2027, at Banorte Stadium in Mexico City, previously known as Estadio Azteca. It is one of the most historic venues in the North American nation, as it previously hosted two FIFA World Cup finals, first in 1970 when Brazil lifted the trophy and the other in 1986 when Argentina won the tournament.

WWE has confirmed the venue for Mysterio's farewell match; however, his opponent is yet to be decided.

Rey Mysterio announces retirement after Survivor Series

During the post-show of the 2026 Survivor Series, Rey Mysterio revealed that he would compete in his final professional wrestling match on June 12 next year at Estadio Banorte. ''2027, we are going to Mexico City, formerly known as el Estadio Azteca, Estadio Banorte, and to be exact, June 12th, we will be there, and that will be my final match,'' Mysterio said.

Rey Mysterio's career at a glance

He began his professional wrestling career in 1989 and was associated with various other companies such as World Championship Wrestling (WCW) and Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW) before finally making his debut in WWE in 2002.

During his stint in WWE, Rey Mysterio has won three world championships, one Royal Rumble match, three United States championships, two Intercontinental championships, and five Tag Team championships. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2023.