REVEALED: Real reason why Vinesh Phogat gained 100 grams which led to her disqualification

After being disqualified, Vinesh received intravenous fluids as a precautionary measure to prevent dehydration.

Following Vinesh Phogat's disqualification from the Women's Wrestling 50kg final at the Paris Olympics, Dr. Dinshaw Paudiwala, Chief Medical Officer of the Indian Contingent, has provided insight into the circumstances surrounding the 100-gram excess that resulted in her disqualification.

Dr. Paudiwala explained that the problem originated from the athlete's typical dietary routine.

"Vinesh's nutritionist felt that the usual amount she takes is 1.5 kg totally over the day gives enough energy for the bouts. However, after three intense matches, there was a concern of rebound weight gain following the competition. To prevent dehydration, some water was administered," Dr. Paudiwala explained.

Paris | Dr Dinshaw Paudiwala, Chief Medical Officer of the Indian Contingent on Vinesh Phogat's disqalification

He says, "...Vinesh's nutritionist felt that the usual amount she takes is 1.5kg totally over the day gives enough energy for the bouts. Sometimes there is a factor of… https://t.co/xUJczd7dnJ — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2024

Dr. Paudiwala provided detailed information on the initiatives undertaken to tackle the issue of weight, "Her post-participation weight at the end of the semi-finals in the evening was found to be 2.7 kg more than the allowed weight. The team and the coach started their usual process, which includes limitation of water and food intake, along with intense sweating methods."

"We had only 12 hours to reduce her weight, which led us to employ extreme measures like steam, sauna, and exercise. We even had to resort to cutting her hair. If we had a few more hours, we might have managed to shed that 100 grams," he added.

After being disqualified, Vinesh received intravenous fluids as a precautionary measure to prevent dehydration.

"Once she was disqualified, we administered intravenous fluids to rehydrate her, and she started eating and drinking. She is physically and medically stable, with precautionary blood tests confirming her well-being," said Dr. Paudiwala.

The disqualification has triggered a flurry of reactions. President of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), PT Usha, has expressed her shock and unwavering support for Vinesh.

"Vinesh's disqualification is very shocking. I met Vinesh at the Olympic village polyclinic and assured her of the complete support of the Indian Olympic Association, the Government of India, and the entire country. We are providing Vinesh with all necessary medical and emotional support. The Wrestling Federation of India has appealed to UWW and is following this up in the strongest possible manner," PT Usha stated.

Also read| Vinesh Phogat's first picture from hospital surfaces after her disqualification from Paris Olympics , See here