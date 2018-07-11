Headlines

Revealed - Real Madrid didn't want Cristiano Ronaldo to leave!

Juventus’ CEO Giuseppe Marotta has revealed that it was Cristiano Ronaldo who made a first move and began negotiations with Juventus regarding the shocking move from Real Madrid.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 11, 2018, 04:47 PM IST

On Tuesday, Real Madrid made Ronaldo’s move to Juventus official by releasing a statement on their official website. Soon after that, Roanldo’s teammates like Sergio Ramos, Gareth Bale and others started posting their tributes for the 33-year-old footballer, who spent as many as nine years at the Spanish club.

 

Ronaldo’s move to Juventus is understood to be worth €100m (£88m/$117m) plus €12m (£10.5/$14m) in additional charges, while he committed to a four-year contract that will see him net €30 million (£26.5m/$35m) each season.

Juventus tried to sign Ronaldo when he was just 18 but that had somehow not happened. Ronaldo then went on to shine at Manchester United before he moved to Real Madrid and became their all-time goal-scorer with 450 goals.

Apparently, Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent, Jorge Mendes, was in talks with Juventus regarding Portugese player Joao Cancelo, who has the same agent of Ronaldo. But then, Ronaldo expressed to move to Juventus this summer.

I'm happy, very happy. The real protagonists of this team are the player himself and the Juventus shareholders,” Marotta told Corriere della Serra after landing the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

"It was Cristiano Ronaldo who was the first to believe in this, the first to launch it. He chose Juve, and when we understood that we could seize this opportunity, the shareholders of the club agreed to support the move. I insist, it was a great team game.

 

"It all began when we started dealing with Joao Cancelo, who has the same agent of Ronaldo,” Juventus CEO added.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo has said he had spent nine fantastic years at the Spanish giants.

"But I think the time has come to open a new stage in my life and that's why I asked the club to accept to transfer me," Ronaldo said in a statement.

Real has topped the La Liga twice and won the Champions League four times during his time there -- Ronaldo is the first player to have five, including one with former club Manchester United.

 

He is also a five-time world player of the year, a record he shares with his eternal rival, Argentine talisman Lionel Messi.

But in 2016 Ronaldo managed what Messi could not -- winning a major international title for his country -- when he led Portugal to victory in the European Championships.

And with both Portugal and Argentina being bundled out of the World Cup in the second round on June 30, it seems likely that the sport's crowning achievement will elude both partners in football's greatest player rivalry.

