Republic Day 2020: Indian sports stars feel 'immense pride' as they extend their wishes

On this day in 1950, the Constitution of India came into effect, declaring the nation a "sovereign democratic republic. The whole nation has got together to celebrate its 71st Republic Day.

Indians across states are celebrating by hoisting the national flag and remembering the work of our freedom fighters.

In this new day and age, where people are busy on social media, the Indian sports stars are using this platform to wish their fans on Republic Day.

Former Indian cricketers Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman and Mohammad Kaif wished India prospers and flourishes.

Sehwag wrote, "कुछ नशा तिरंगे की आन का है, कुछ नशा मातृभूमि की शान का है। हम लहराएंगे हर जगह ये तिरंगा, नशा ये हिंदुस्तान की शान का है। Vande Mataram #RepublicDayIndia"

Laxman said, "Rejoice the Glory of India and it’s Freedom Fighters on this Republic Day. Wish you a very happy #RepublicDayIndia. Jai Hind !"

Kaif too wrote, "Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your Country. May India always prosper and flourish. #RepublicDayIndia".

Boxer Vijender Singh took to Twitter and said, "INDIA is a nation where humanity has lived since ages. It is a country which is blessed with different religions, societies, cultures & languages all interplaying with each other in harmony. PROUD OF UNITY IN DIVERSITY #RepublicDayIndia #RepublicDay2020".

Shooter Manu Bhaker and doubles badminton player Sikki Reddy shared their photos with the Indian flag and wished fans a Happy Republic Day.

Manu Bhaker wrote, "आज 71वें गणतंत्र दिवस 26 जनवरी 2020 के पावन राष्ट्रपर्व पर आप सभी को हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं। Happy Republic Day. Jai Hind".

While Sikki Reddy took to Instagram and said, "Proud to be an Indian, here wishing everyone a very happy Republic Day #jaihind #proudtobeanindian".

Wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt said, "देश भक्तों के बलिदान से स्वतंत्र हुए हैं हम, कोई पूछे कौन हो तो गर्व से कहेंगे भारतीय हैं हम। 71वे गणतंत्र दिवस की सभी देशवासियों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। जय हिंद, जय भारत #RepublicDayIndia #RepublicDay2020". (We have become independent due to the sacrifices of devotees. If anyone questions, we will proudly say that we are Indians. Heartiest greetings to all countrymen on the 71st Republic Day. Jai Hind).

Indian women's cricket-playing legend Mithali Raj said she is proud of Captain Tania Shergill, the first woman officer to lead an all-men contingent at an Army Day parade.She wrote, "The moment of immense pride on our Republic Day".

PM Modi lead the nation in paying tributes to soldiers who lost their lives in the line of duty while the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel with the national flag celebrating Republic Day at 17000 feet in the snow today.