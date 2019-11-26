Red Star Belgrade vs Bayern Munich, Champions League: Live streaming, teams, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

Bayern Munich make the trip to Serbia to take on Red Star Belgrade after already qualifying for the last 16 of the Champions League.

Bayern Munich make the trip to Serbia to take on Red Star Belgrade after already qualifying for the last 16 of the Champions League.

The German giants require just a point to seal top spot in Group B, while a victory for hosts Red Star will put them in a strong position to seal a place in the Europa League.

The Red Star Belgrade vs Bayern Munich, Champions League match will be played on November 27, 2019, at Rajko Mitic Stadium.

The Red Star Belgrade vs Bayern Munich, Champions League match will begin at 1:30 AM IST.

The Red Star Belgrade vs Bayern Munich, Champions League live telecast will be on Sony Ten 2 in India.

The Red Star Belgrade vs Bayern Munich, Champions League live stream will be available on SonyLIV app in India for premium users.

Red Star Belgrade vs Bayern Munich: Predicted Starting XIs

Red Star Belgrade possible starting lineup: Borjan; Gobeljic, Milunovic, Degenek, Rodic; Canas, Jovancic; Garcia, Marin, Parra; Tomane

Bayern Munich possible starting lineup: Neuer; Pavard, Martinez, Alaba, Davies; Muller, Kimmich, Goretzka; Gnabry, Lewandowski, Coman