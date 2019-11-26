Headlines

Red Star Belgrade vs Bayern Munich, Champions League: Live streaming, teams, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 26, 2019, 02:03 PM IST

Bayern Munich make the trip to Serbia to take on Red Star Belgrade after already qualifying for the last 16 of the Champions League.

The German giants require just a point to seal top spot in Group B, while a victory for hosts Red Star will put them in a strong position to seal a place in the Europa League.

 

When and where to watch Red Star Belgrade vs Bayern Munich

Where and when is the Red Star Belgrade vs Bayern Munich, Champions League match being played?

The Red Star Belgrade vs Bayern Munich, Champions League match will be played on November 27, 2019, at Rajko Mitic Stadium.

 

What time does the Red Star Belgrade vs Bayern Munich, Champions League match begin?

The Red Star Belgrade vs Bayern Munich, Champions League match will begin at 1:30 AM IST. 

 

Where to watch Red Star Belgrade vs Bayern Munich, Champions League live in India (TV channels)?

The Red Star Belgrade vs Bayern Munich, Champions League live telecast will be on Sony Ten 2 in India. 

 

How and where to watch online Red Star Belgrade vs Bayern Munich, Champions League live streaming?

The Red Star Belgrade vs Bayern Munich, Champions League live stream will be available on SonyLIV app in India for premium users.

 

Red Star Belgrade vs Bayern Munich: Predicted Starting XIs 

Red Star Belgrade possible starting lineup: Borjan; Gobeljic, Milunovic, Degenek, Rodic; Canas, Jovancic; Garcia, Marin, Parra; Tomane

Bayern Munich possible starting lineup: Neuer; Pavard, Martinez, Alaba, Davies; Muller, Kimmich, Goretzka; Gnabry, Lewandowski, Coman

