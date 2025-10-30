FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

DNA TV Show: Delhi Police's big charge, says 2020 riots were regime change operation

Michelle Obama reveals how she and Barack Obama keep spark alive after 30 years together

Watch: Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur break down in tears after India's historic win over Australia in Women's World Cup semi-final

Centurion Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur script history; end Australia's World Cup reign with record-breaking stand

Women's World Cup 2025: Jemimah Rodrigues' stunning century powers India to record chase against Australia, to face South Africa in final

Coldplay’s viral kiss cam moment returns as spooky Halloween meme: 'You guys win...'

Who is Jemimah Rodrigues? Star batter who scripted India's record chase with maiden ODI World Cup century against Australia

KBC 17: Threat to Amitabh Bachchan? Central agencies assess security risk after Diljit Dosanjh's gesture in the show

Record run-out for Australia as Deepti Sharma concedes 73 runs in IND vs AUS Semi-Final

'We started right from...': Rahul Dravid gives huge credit to Rohit Sharma for India's aggressive T20I mindset shift

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
DNA TV Show: Delhi Police's big charge, says 2020 riots were regime change operation

DNA TV Show: Delhi Police's big charge, says 2020 riots were regime change opera

Michelle Obama reveals how she and Barack Obama keep spark alive after 30 years together

Michelle Obama reveals how she and Barack Obama keep spark alive after 30 years

Watch: Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur break down in tears after India's historic win over Australia in Women's World Cup semi-final

Watch: Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur break down in tears after India's his

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeSports

SPORTS

Record run-out for Australia as Deepti Sharma concedes 73 runs in IND vs AUS Semi-Final

In the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 semifinals, all-rounder Deepti Sharma recorded the most expensive bowling figures ever in such a match in the history of the tournament. The offspinner finished with figures of 2/73 in 9.5 overs.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Oct 30, 2025, 10:45 PM IST

Record run-out for Australia as Deepti Sharma concedes 73 runs in IND vs AUS Semi-Final
Deepti Sharma
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

In the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 semifinals, all-rounder Deepti Sharma recorded the most expensive bowling figures ever in such a match in the history of the tournament. Deepti’s praiseworthy and remarkable performance has led the women in blue to the semi-finals. Sharma, who is known for her unique spin bowling and steady batting, has been influencing the game to a brilliant level.

By taking 15 wickets in 7 matches, Deepti Sharma has been leading the Indian bowling side steadily. Alongside Australia’s Annabel Sutherland, she has taken as many wickets to make the record and stands at the top. Sharma has an economy rate of 5.43, with her best figures of 4/51 coming against England.

Deepti has proven herself to be the country’s most consistent all-rounder as she contributed valuable runs with 133 runs.

The IND vs AUS semi-final was a tough play for India, but Deepti Sharma recorded the most expensive bowling scores in any knockout match in the history of the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup.

The offspinner finished with figures of 2/73 in 9.5 overs, with both wickets coming in the final over as Australia piled up 338 runs in 49.5 overs in Navi Mumbai. Before this, the unwanted record was held by England’s Sophie Ecclestone, who had figures of 1/71 vs Australia in the 2022 final.

Record figures in Women’s World Cup knockouts

2/73 – Deepti Sharma vs Australia, Navi Mumbai (2025)

1/71 – Sophie Ecclestone vs Australia, Christchurch (2022)

0/70 – Chloe Tryon vs England, Christchurch (2022)

In 2017, in Derby, India beat Australia to go into the final. Harmanpreet was then the vice-captain who smashed an unbeaten 171 off just 115 balls, a record innings that showed India’s capability on the world stage.

At the time, Deepti Sharma led the team with a three-wicket haul, including the one big wicket of Alex Blackwell, who needed just 10 runs for a century.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
DNA TV Show: Delhi Police's big charge, says 2020 riots were regime change operation
DNA TV Show: Delhi Police's big charge, says 2020 riots were regime change opera
Michelle Obama reveals how she and Barack Obama keep spark alive after 30 years together
Michelle Obama reveals how she and Barack Obama keep spark alive after 30 years
Watch: Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur break down in tears after India's historic win over Australia in Women's World Cup semi-final
Watch: Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur break down in tears after India's his
Centurion Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur script history; end Australia's World Cup reign with record-breaking stand
Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur script history; end Australia's World Cup re
Women's World Cup 2025: Jemimah Rodrigues' stunning century powers India to record chase against Australia, to face South Africa in final
Women's World Cup 2025: Jemimah Rodrigues' stunning century powers India to reco
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE