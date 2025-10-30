Record run-out for Australia as Deepti Sharma concedes 73 runs in IND vs AUS Semi-Final

In the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 semifinals, all-rounder Deepti Sharma recorded the most expensive bowling figures ever in such a match in the history of the tournament. The offspinner finished with figures of 2/73 in 9.5 overs.

In the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 semifinals, all-rounder Deepti Sharma recorded the most expensive bowling figures ever in such a match in the history of the tournament. Deepti’s praiseworthy and remarkable performance has led the women in blue to the semi-finals. Sharma, who is known for her unique spin bowling and steady batting, has been influencing the game to a brilliant level.

By taking 15 wickets in 7 matches, Deepti Sharma has been leading the Indian bowling side steadily. Alongside Australia’s Annabel Sutherland, she has taken as many wickets to make the record and stands at the top. Sharma has an economy rate of 5.43, with her best figures of 4/51 coming against England.

Deepti has proven herself to be the country’s most consistent all-rounder as she contributed valuable runs with 133 runs.

The IND vs AUS semi-final was a tough play for India, but Deepti Sharma recorded the most expensive bowling scores in any knockout match in the history of the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup.

The offspinner finished with figures of 2/73 in 9.5 overs, with both wickets coming in the final over as Australia piled up 338 runs in 49.5 overs in Navi Mumbai. Before this, the unwanted record was held by England’s Sophie Ecclestone, who had figures of 1/71 vs Australia in the 2022 final.

Record figures in Women’s World Cup knockouts

2/73 – Deepti Sharma vs Australia, Navi Mumbai (2025)

1/71 – Sophie Ecclestone vs Australia, Christchurch (2022)

0/70 – Chloe Tryon vs England, Christchurch (2022)

In 2017, in Derby, India beat Australia to go into the final. Harmanpreet was then the vice-captain who smashed an unbeaten 171 off just 115 balls, a record innings that showed India’s capability on the world stage.

At the time, Deepti Sharma led the team with a three-wicket haul, including the one big wicket of Alex Blackwell, who needed just 10 runs for a century.