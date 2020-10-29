Real Sociedad vs Napoli Europa League: Live streaming, RS v NAP Dream11, time in India & where to watch on TV

RS vs NAP Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Real Sociedad vs Napoli Dream11 Team Player List, RS Dream11 Team Player List, NAP Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips, Real Sociedad vs Napoli Head to Head.

Real Sociedad set to play hosts to Napoli in their next UEFA Europa League fixture.

The side come into this game on the back of a 4-1 win over Huesca, as they continue to sit at the top of the league table. Napoli, on the other hand, beat Benevento 2-1.

When and where to watch Real Sociedad vs Napoli

Where and when is the Real Sociedad vs Napoli, UEFA Europa League match being played?

The Real Sociedad vs Napoli, UEFA Europa League match will be played on October 30, 2020, at Anoeta Stadium.

What time does the Real Sociedad vs Napoli, UEFA Europa League final match begin?

The Real Sociedad vs Napoli, UEFA Europa League final match will begin at 01:30 AM IST.

Where to watch Real Sociedad vs Napoli, UEFA Europa League final live in India (TV channels)?

The Real Sociedad vs Napoli live telecast will be on Ten Sports and Ten Sports HD1 channels in India.

How and where to watch online Real Sociedad vs Napoli, UEFA Europa League final live streaming?

The Real Sociedad vs Napoli live stream will be available on SonyLiv app and SonyLiv.com website in India for premium users.

Real Sociedad vs Napoli: Predicted Starting XIs

Real Sociedad: Alex Remiro, Andoni Gorosabel, Aritz Elustondo, Robin Le Normand, Nacho Monreal, Martin Zubimendi, David Silva, Mikel Merino, Portu, Alexander Isak, Mikel Oyarzabal

Napol: Alex Meret, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Kostas Manolas, Kalidou Koulibaly, Elseid Hysaj, Fabian Ruiz, Stanislav Lobotka, Dries Mertens, Matteo Politano, Victor Osimhen, Hirving Lozano