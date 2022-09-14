Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig, Champions League live streaming: How to watch, RMA vs LEP dream11, all you need to know

Real Madrid welcome RB Leipzig to the Santiago Bernabeu on matchday 2

Real Madrid return to action tonight as the defending champions welcome RB Leipzig to their home in Santiago Bernabeu on matchday 2. Los Blancos are the only team to have won all of their competitive fixtures across Europe since the start of the new campaign.

This only goes on to highlight just how difficult it will be for Die Roten Bullen to travel to the Spanish capital and walk away with a positive result. That being said, the Red Bull-backed club performed admirably well in their previous fixture beating Borussia Dortmund 3-0.

Madrid also come into this game on the back of a 4-1 win over Mallorca, but it remains to be seen whether they can rub shoulders with Leipzig or will they miss their talisman Karim Benzema who is injured and won't return before next week, in all likelihood.

All you need to know about Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig - UEFA Champions League 2022-23

Where and when is the Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig, UEFA Champions League match being played?

The Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig, UEFA Champions League match will be played on September 15, 2022, at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain.

What time does the Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig, UEFA Champions League​ match begin?

The Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig, UEFA Champions League match will begin at 12:30 AM IST on Thursday (Wednesday night in India).

Where to watch Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig, UEFA Champions League match live in India (TV channels)?

The Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig, UEFA Champions League match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network channels in India.

How and where to watch online Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig, UEFA Champions League match live streaming?

The Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig, UEFA Champions League match live streaming will be available online on the SonyLiv and JioTV apps in India.

Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig predicted playing XI

Real Madrid: Courtois, Carvajal, Alaba, Rudiger, Mendy, Modric, Tchouameni, Kroos, Valverde, Rodrgo, Vinicius Jr

RB Leipzig: Gulacsi, Simakan, Obran, Diallo, Henrichs, Kampl, Schlager, Raum, Szoboszlai, Nkunku, Werner

RMA vs LEP Dream11 lineup:

Courtois, Alaba, Vazquez, Klostermann, Orban, Hazard, Modric, Forsberg, Olmo, Nkunku(vc), Vinicius(c)