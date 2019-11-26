Real Madrid vs Paris Saint-Germain, Champions League: Live streaming, teams, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

Sports
One of the tough matches to look out for will be Real Madrid who will be aiming to join Paris Saint-Germain in the knockout stage of the Champions League.
PSG have already secured their passage into the last-16 and would claim first spot in Group A with a point in Madrid, while a home victory guarantees Los Blancos a spot in the next round.
Where and when is the Real Madrid vs Paris Saint-Germain, Champions League match being played?
The Real Madrid vs Paris Saint-Germain, Champions League match will be played on November 27, 2019, at Santiago Bernabeu.
What time does the Real Madrid vs Paris Saint-Germain, Champions League match begin?
The Real Madrid vs Paris Saint-Germain, Champions League match will begin at 1:30 AM IST.
Where to watch Real Madrid vs Paris Saint-Germain, Champions League live in India (TV channels)?
The Real Madrid vs Paris Saint-Germain, Champions League live telecast will be on Sony Ten 2 in India.
How and where to watch online Real Madrid vs Paris Saint-Germain, Champions League live streaming?
The Real Madrid vs Paris Saint-Germain, Champions League live stream will be available on SonyLIV app in India for premium users.
Real Madrid possible starting lineup: Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Hazard, Benzema, Rodrygo
Paris Saint-Germain possible starting lineup: Navas; Meunier, Thiago Silva, Kimpembe, Bernat; Verratti, Marquinhos, Gueye; Neymar, Mbappe, Di Maria