Real Madrid vs Paris Saint-Germain, Champions League: Live streaming, teams, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

One of the tough matches to look out for will be Real Madrid who will be aiming to join Paris Saint-Germain in the knockout stage of the Champions League.

PSG have already secured their passage into the last-16 and would claim first spot in Group A with a point in Madrid, while a home victory guarantees Los Blancos a spot in the next round.

When and where to watch Real Madrid vs Paris Saint-Germain

Where and when is the Real Madrid vs Paris Saint-Germain, Champions League match being played?

The Real Madrid vs Paris Saint-Germain, Champions League match will be played on November 27, 2019, at Santiago Bernabeu.

What time does the Real Madrid vs Paris Saint-Germain, Champions League match begin?

The Real Madrid vs Paris Saint-Germain, Champions League match will begin at 1:30 AM IST.

Where to watch Real Madrid vs Paris Saint-Germain, Champions League live in India (TV channels)?

The Real Madrid vs Paris Saint-Germain, Champions League live telecast will be on Sony Ten 2 in India.

How and where to watch online Real Madrid vs Paris Saint-Germain, Champions League live streaming?

The Real Madrid vs Paris Saint-Germain, Champions League live stream will be available on SonyLIV app in India for premium users.

Real Madrid vs Paris Saint-Germain: Predicted Starting XIs

Real Madrid possible starting lineup: Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Hazard, Benzema, Rodrygo

Paris Saint-Germain possible starting lineup: Navas; Meunier, Thiago Silva, Kimpembe, Bernat; Verratti, Marquinhos, Gueye; Neymar, Mbappe, Di Maria