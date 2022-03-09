Real Madrid vs Paris Saint-Germain Champions League: Live streaming, RMA vs PSG dream11, time & where to watch

Paris Saint-Germain will visit the Santiago Bernabeu to take on Real Madrid in one of the two mouth-watering clashes in the Champions League tonight. PSG have a 1-0 advantage in the tie on aggregate, thanks to Kylian Mbappe's dramatic stoppage-time winner.

Real Madrid will be hopeful of putting up a better show than last time, particularly with the home crowd behind them. Having won the competition a record 13 times, Real Madrid have all the experience of making comebacks, but they face a stern test in Messi and co.

Where and when is the Real Madrid vs Paris Saint-Germain, UEFA Champions League match being played?

The Real Madrid vs Paris Saint-Germain, UEFA Champions League match will be played on March 10, 2022, at Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.

What time does the Real Madrid vs Paris Saint-Germain, UEFA Champions League match begin?

The Real Madrid vs Paris Saint-Germain, UEFA Champions League match will begin at 1:30 AM IST on Thursday (Wednesday night in India).

Where to watch Real Madrid vs Paris Saint-Germain, UEFA Champions League live in India (TV channels)?

The Real Madrid vs Paris Saint-Germain, UEFA Champions League live match will be telecasted on TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony SIX, and Sony SIX HD TV channels in India.

How and where to watch online Real Madrid vs Paris Saint-Germain, UEFA Champions League live streaming?

The Real Madrid vs Paris Saint-Germain, UEFA Champions League match live streaming will be available online on SonyLiv in India.

Real Madrid vs Paris Saint-Germain possible starting lineup:

Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Nacho; Modric, Valverde, Kroos; Asensio, Benzema, Vinicius

Paris Saint-Germain: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Mendes; Danilo, Verratti, Gueye; Messi, Mbappe, Neymar

RMA vs PSG Dream11 team prediction:

Courtois, Mendes, Carvajal, Marquinhos, Militao, Neymar, Verratti, Modric, Mbappe, Messi, Benzema