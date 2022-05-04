Real Madrid vs Man City, UEFA Champions League: Live streaming, RMA vs MCI dream11, where to watch

RMA vs MCI Dream11 Team - Check Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Real Madrid vs Manchester City, Dream11 Team Player List

After beating Real Madrid 4-3 in a thrilling first leg, Manchester City will travel to Spain to take on Real Madrid in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinal.

Real secured their 35th La Liga title recently and will be raring to turn around the first-leg deficit in front of their home support. On the other hand, Pep Guardiola's Man City will be hoping for a similar performance which helped them put Madrid to the sword one week ago.

The winner of this epic battle between Real Madrid and Man City will square off against Liverpool in the UCL final on May 29, in Paris, after Jurgen Klopp's team beat Villarreal 5-2 on aggregate.

When and where to watch Real Madrid vs Man City - Semi-final of UCL

Where and when is the Real Madrid vs Man City, UEFA Champions League match being played?

The Real Madrid vs Man City, UEFA Champions League match will be played on May 5, 2022, at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

What time does the Real Madrid vs Man City, UEFA Champions League match begin?

The Real Madrid vs Man City, UEFA Champions League match will begin at 12:30 AM IST on Thursday (Wednesday night in India).

Where to watch Real Madrid vs Man City, UEFA Champions League live in India (TV channels)?

The Real Madrid vs Man City, UEFA Champions League live match will be telecasted on TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony SIX, and Sony SIX HD TV channels in India.

How and where to watch online Real Madrid vs Man City, UEFA Champions League live streaming?

The Real Madrid vs Man City, UEFA Champions League live streaming will be available online on SonyLiv in India.

RMA vs MCI dream11 lineup

Thibaut Courtois, Nacho Fernandez, Ferland Mendy, Joa Cancelo, Casemiro, Federico Valverde, Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden, Karim Benzema