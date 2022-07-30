Real Madrid vs Juventus live streaming: When and where to watch RMA vs JUV, probable playing XI

Here's all you need to know about Real Madrid vs Juventus pre-season friendly 2022 - live streaming, TV Channel, probable playing XIs and more.

Real Madrid and Juventus two teams with a lot of history behind them get ready to write the latest in this rivalry when they come face to face on Sunday. Los Blancos will be looking for their first win of the pre-season, so far they've been beaten by Barcelona 0-1 and drew 2-2 to Club America.

Elsewhere, Juventus also played out a 2-2 draw with Barcelona, having defeated Mexican club Guadalajara 2-0 earlier.

The match will be dominated by the battle of two strikers as Moise Kean looked in red-hot form against Barca, bagging a brace, while Karim Benzema too marked his return to the Real Madrid side with a goal against America.

Despite the fact that Real Madrid vs Juventus match is deemed a 'friendly', both sides will be looking to emerge victorious.

Where and when is the Real Madrid vs Juventus, Pre-Season Friendlies 2022 match being played?

The Real Madrid vs Juventus, Pre-Season Friendlies match 2022 will be played on July 31, 2022, at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California.

What time does the Real Madrid vs Juventus, Pre-Season Friendlies 2022 match begin?

The Real Madrid vs Juventus, Pre-Season Friendlies 2022 match will begin at 7:30 AM IST on Sunday in India.

Where to watch Real Madrid vs Juventus, Pre-Season Friendlies 2022 match live in India (TV channels)?

The Real Madrid vs Juventus, Pre-Season Friendlies 2022 match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network channels in India.

How and where to watch online Real Madrid vs Juventus, Pre-Season Friendlies 2022 match live streaming?

The Real Madrid vs Juventus, Pre-Season Friendlies 2022 match live streaming will be available online on the SonyLIV app or website.

Real Madrid vs Juventus​ probable playing XI:

Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois, Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Antonio Rudiger, Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga, Vini Jr, Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio

Juventus: Wojciech Szczęsny, Alex Sandro, Leonardo Bonucci, Gleison Bremer, Juan Cuadrado, Weston McKennie, Manuel Locatelli, Denis Zakaria, Dušan Vlahović, Moise Kean, Ángel Di María