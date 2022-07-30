Real Madrid vs Juventus live streaming: When and where to watch RMA vs JUV, probable playing XI

Headlines

IAS Yuvraj Marmat, who cleared UPSC exam in 6th attempt, marries IPS officer in court

India to become growth engine for the world: PM Modi at BRICS Summit

Haryana: Man sentenced to 25 years of imprisonment for raping minor daughter

Rakesh Bedi says he was stuck in a landslide in Himachal Pradesh, broke his finger: 'JCB machine aayi aur...'

Holiday 2023: Delhi schools, offices, banks to remain closed for G20 Summit, check dates

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Haryana: Man sentenced to 25 years of imprisonment for raping minor daughter

Rakesh Bedi says he was stuck in a landslide in Himachal Pradesh, broke his finger: 'JCB machine aayi aur...'

Nepali woman's journey to India for lover takes a twist, finds lover already married

Health benefits of Tusli leaves

Highest paid Pakistani actresses

Vegetarian foods for bodybuilding

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

Chandrayaan-3: Know why last 20 minutes are critical for India’s lunar mission | ISRO

Chandrayaan-3 | With hours away from landing, ISRO releases new images of moon

Rakshabandhan 2023: Seema Haider sends rakhi to PM Modi, Amit Shah ahead of Rakshabandhan

Rakesh Bedi says he was stuck in a landslide in Himachal Pradesh, broke his finger: 'JCB machine aayi aur...'

Scam 2003 trailer: Hansal Mehta series shows rise and fall of Abdul Karim Telgi, man behind Rs 30,000 crore stamp paper

Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma and cast spill the beans on if Sunny Deol will return in Gadar 3 | Exclusive

HomeSports

Sports

Real Madrid vs Juventus live streaming: When and where to watch RMA vs JUV, probable playing XI

Here's all you need to know about Real Madrid vs Juventus pre-season friendly 2022 - live streaming, TV Channel, probable playing XIs and more.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 30, 2022, 08:50 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Real Madrid and Juventus two teams with a lot of history behind them get ready to write the latest in this rivalry when they come face to face on Sunday. Los Blancos will be looking for their first win of the pre-season, so far they've been beaten by Barcelona 0-1 and drew 2-2 to Club America. 

Elsewhere, Juventus also played out a 2-2 draw with Barcelona, having defeated Mexican club Guadalajara 2-0 earlier. 

The match will be dominated by the battle of two strikers as Moise Kean looked in red-hot form against Barca, bagging a brace, while Karim Benzema too marked his return to the Real Madrid side with a goal against America. 

Despite the fact that Real Madrid vs Juventus match is deemed a 'friendly', both sides will be looking to emerge victorious. 

READ| Watch: Real Madrid vs Barcelona El Clasico turns into a brawl, Rudiger-Araujo nearly exchange blows

When and where to watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Gamba Osaka - Pre-Season Friendlies 2022 match

Where and when is the Real Madrid vs Juventus, Pre-Season Friendlies 2022 match being played?

The Real Madrid vs Juventus, Pre-Season Friendlies match 2022 will be played on July 31, 2022, at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California. 

 

What time does the Real Madrid vs Juventus, Pre-Season Friendlies 2022 match begin?

The Real Madrid vs Juventus, Pre-Season Friendlies 2022 match will begin at 7:30 AM IST on Sunday in India. 

 

Where to watch Real Madrid vs Juventus, Pre-Season Friendlies 2022 match live in India (TV channels)?

The Real Madrid vs Juventus, Pre-Season Friendlies 2022 match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network channels in India.

READ| Barcelona vs Juventus highlights: Dembele, Moise Kean bag two goals each in 2-2 goal fest

How and where to watch online Real Madrid vs Juventus, Pre-Season Friendlies 2022 match live streaming?

The Real Madrid vs Juventus, Pre-Season Friendlies 2022 match live streaming will be available online on the SonyLIV app or website. 

 

Real Madrid vs Juventus​ probable playing XI:

Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois, Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Antonio Rudiger, Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga, Vini Jr, Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio

Juventus: Wojciech Szczęsny, Alex Sandro, Leonardo Bonucci, Gleison Bremer, Juan Cuadrado, Weston McKennie, Manuel Locatelli, Denis Zakaria, Dušan Vlahović, Moise Kean, Ángel Di María

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Esha Deol says her 'orthodox Punjabi' dad Dharmendra didn't want her to join Bollywood: 'They are known to be very...'

Meet Pakistan’s richest actress, no match for Aishwarya, Priyanka, Alia, Deepika, Nayanthara, her net worth is..

India's Asia Cup squad to be announced on August 21, Rahul Dravid to be part of meeting

Nepali woman's journey to India for lover takes a twist, finds lover already married

Big-C mobiles eyes Rs 1,500 cr turnover in FY24, to open 150 new outlets in 2 yrs with the investment of around Rs.300Cr

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE